Ronnie Coleman vs. Flex Wheeler

Flex Wheeler and Ronnie Coleman were on the same stage bur were rarely being compared in their early days. Wheeler was busy trying to dethrone Yates while Coleman was simply trying to work his way up the pro ranks.

Yates would retire from the stage in 1998, and many fans thought Wheeler was the next champion in waiting. No one gave Coleman any serious consideration because he had finished ninth in the 1997 Olympia. However, Coleman took to the stage in Madison Square Garden in his ultimate form and pulled off the upset of the century by knocking Wheeler down to second place.

The 1999 Olympia was billed as the rematch between the two greats. Could Wheeler right the wrong from 1998, or was Coleman here to stay? It turned out to be the latter because Coleman won the second of his eight Sandow Trophies that year. When the decision was announced, Wheeler initially turned his back on the fans and judges before congratulating Coleman. He then removed his silver medal and signaled that he should be number one.

Wheeler does have four Arnold Classic titles to his credit, but he never was able to claim the gold on the Olympia stage.