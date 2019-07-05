The Best Real-Life Wrestling Couples

Love and wrestling have gone hand-in-glove for decades: from the emotional reunion of "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth at WrestleMania VII, to the unforgettable love triangle of Edge, Matt Hardy, and Lita that produced one of the best rivalries of the 2000s.

More recently, the real-life relationship of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch has dominated WWE TV in recent weeks and shows no signs of slowing down.

With Rollins and Lynch’s romance on the rise, we decided to take a look at some of the best wrestling couples. It wasn’t easy, as there were dozens of choices to choose from.