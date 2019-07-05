The Best Real-Life Wrestling Couples

Emma McIntyre / Getty

Love and wrestling have gone hand-in-glove for decades: from the emotional reunion of "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth at WrestleMania VII, to the unforgettable love triangle of Edge, Matt Hardy, and Lita that produced one of the best rivalries of the 2000s.

More recently, the real-life relationship of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch has dominated WWE TV in recent weeks and shows no signs of slowing down.

With Rollins and Lynch’s romance on the rise, we decided to take a look at some of the best wrestling couples. It wasn’t easy, as there were dozens of choices to choose from.

Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth

No such list would be complete without the aforementioned couple, who got married in 1984 and were inseparable through the very early 1990s. In fact, the relationship was a key factor in Savage’s iconic feud with Hulk Hogan. That rivalry also caused Savage and Elizabeth to split, on TV at least, and Elizabeth seemed to disappear from WWE programming for a while.

In one of the biggest WrestleMania moments ever, Elizabeth returned from her hiatus to stop Sensational Sherri (who was managing Savage) from attacking the Macho Man after his loss to the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VII. The two embraced as the crowd erupted in cheers, some even bursting into tears. The moment was instantly enshrined in wrestling history. However, their real-life romance would soon end as the two got a divorce about a year later.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes

As Cody Rhodes continues to build up All Elite Wrestling, his wife, Brandi, is by his side at every step. Brandi, in addition to accompanying Cody during matches, is the promotion’s chief brand officer. The two got married in 2013, but despite working in WWE together for years, they never appeared on TV as a couple. Both were granted their release from the company within days of each other. They would appear as a unit in the independent circuits and, for a short time, on Total Nonstop Action.

While it’ll be entertaining to see them on TV together, their roles in building up AEW to potentially challenge WWE will be even more interesting to watch.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade

If rumors are to be believed, this romance shows how far the WWE will go to keep some people happy—in this case, Charlotte Flair. In April, Andrade was drafted to Raw from SmackDown, but was quickly moved back to Tuesday night. Many dirt sheets reported this was to keep Flair happy, who has been dating Andrade publicly for a few months now. They’re not shown together on TV, as Andrade is accompanied by Zelina Vega (herself married to Aleister Black). But Flair and Andrade are often seen together on the ‘Gram showing off their impressive abs.

Undertaker and Michelle McCool

This is another couple not featured together on TV, probably because Mark Callaway plays a deadman in the ring. McCool often posts pictures of the two on Instagram, and they have a 6-year-old daughter together.

McCool told former WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia that it was the Phenom who courted her, and that her throwing a football perfectly is what made him fall in love. McCool also revealed that dating the Undertaker actually led to her decision to retire in 2011, because many people began treating her differently. They recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

Miz & Maryse

The Miz and Maryse have been together for many years, but their on-screen presence as a couple only began in 2016. It didn’t take long for WWE to capitalize on it, either. In 2018, the USA Network debuted Miz & Mrs., a reality show spin-off of Total Divas centered on the couple’s lives. It seems to be pretty successful, as the USA has renewed it for a second season set to premiere sometime next year.

Reality TV is nothing new for the duo, as the Miz got his start on The Real World and Maryse was a mainstay on Total Divas. They have a daughter, Monroe Sky, and are expecting a second child in September.

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella

Brie Bella has fared better in the arena of love than her twin sister, Nikki, who was famously engaged to John Cena before that relationship ended. Bryan and Brie kept their relationship quiet for much of their WWE careers, but the two have had plenty of appearances together.

Like any strong husband-wife duo, their in-ring chemistry is only rivaled by their real-life bond. Besides the loving Instagram photos the two share of each other, they’re also frequently seen on Total Divas, where we sometimes get a look at the challenges of their relationship (like the time Bryan tried to gift his wife fertility tea. No, seriously).

Wrestling isn’t their only joint passion; they’re both hardcore vegans and have a daughter, Birdie.

Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis

These two get a mention for being dedicated partners both inside and outside the ring. Maria, the former Playboy cover model, has fought alongside her husband as he struggled with addiction. The two discussed Bennett’s addiction in a YouTube video released by the WWE.

Until the July 1 edition of Raw, when they fought Rollins and Lynch in a mixed-tag team match, they were a mainstay on 205 Live (WWE’s cruiserweight promotion). The mixed-tag match ended in defeat for Bennett and Kanellis, who went on to berate her husband for his loss after claiming she was pregnant in an effort to avoid a beating from Lynch. This would be the couple's second child.

CM Punk and AJ Lee

CM Punk and AJ Lee don’t get enough credit for changing the modern wrestling world. Punk’s 2011 pipebomb promo shattered wrestling’s fourth wall, and his various interviews since leaving the WWE have shed light on the issues revolving around wrestlers' health

Lee, meanwhile, helped spark the Divas Revolution with social media comments directed at Stephanie McMahon, giving steam to the hashtag #GiveDivasAChance, which called for women wrestlers to be paid more and get more on-air time. That movement gained so much traction that even Vince publicly acknowledged it on his Twitter. Women wrestlers have certainly seen better treatment in recent years—hell, they main-evented WrestleMania—and it’s hard not to think that wouldn’t happen without Lee.

The two made appearances on Raw together, but most of it was not very amorous, to say the least.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

These two were the hottest things on Raw as separate units, and now they’re absolutely killing it together. The storyline around their relationship has been very entertaining so far, and with Paul Heyman in charge of the show, we’re sure it won’t stop anytime soon.

They have been in a relationship for a couple of months, but it was only publicly acknowledged in May when Rollins uploaded an Instagram of them kissing. Lynch had been posting photos with Rollins in them for some time, perhaps hinting at the romance.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Did you think any other couple would land at the No. 1 spot? Their relationship was not only one of the biggest storylines of the late 1990s and early 2000s, but it also led to the Cerebral Assassin gaining immense clout in the company. Triple H is now WWE’s executive vice president of talent, live events and creative and is the mastermind behind NXT. Stephanie, meanwhile, is chief brand officer and the most likely to be her father’s successor when—or if—he decides to retire.

Their relationship has been teased on TV multiple times, and they have three children together. They’re also dedicated to pushing each other in the gym and have graced the cover of Muscle & Fitness multiple times, both as a couple and individuals.

