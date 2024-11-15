UFC will present a major MMA milestone in 2025 when the promotion marks its thirtieth UFC event in the UK next year. Whether you are planning an international sporting vacation or already living near London, here’s how to be part of the celebrations.

UFC’s Fight Night event in 2022 drew a sellout crowd of more than 17,000 combat fans at the O2 Arena in London, setting a record for the highest grossing single sporting event at the famous venue. In 2023, The O2 hosted two blockbuster events, including UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 and Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura, which featured a standout performance from Tom Aspinall, who unleashed an impressive first-round knockout. Last year UFC headed to Manchester, UK for UFC 305.

Demand for tickets for the newly announced return the O2 is expected to be high because London cards have consistently been a great proving ground for top UK and Irish fighters including Leon “Rocky” Edwards, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and Shauna “Mama B” Bannon. In recent years UFC fans from all over the world have travelled to England’s capital to be part of the action and take in the surrounding events such as fan conventions, while sampling some of the local culture.

Other British contenders who are climbing the ranks across UFC include the undefeated Lerone “The Miracle” Murphy, who has risen to no. 11 in UFC’s featherweight rankings, while Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, fresh off an impressive win over King Green, aims for top-ranked opponents in the highly competitive lightweight division.

When and where is UFC’s 30th UK event?

The London O2 Arena will once again play host to all the strikes and submission on an action-packed Fight Night card scheduled for Saturday, March 22, 2025.

How to get tickets for UFC’s 30th UK Event Fight Night

UFC officials have announced that tickets will on sale from 10am GMT (that’s an early start for fans stateside!) on Friday, January 24 via AXS and Ticketmaster. However, early access to grab your tickets will be granted to Fight Club members, so now is the time to sign-up. Fight Club members can access tickets from Wednesday, January 22. Additionally, those who don’t sign-up to the Fight Club can still get involved in the pre-sale on Thursday, January 23 by registering their details here!