Celebrity Trainer Don Saladino Participates in Charity Hockey Game

Celebrity trainer and Muscle & Fitness’ Senior Fitness and Wellness Advisor Don Saladino recently stepped away from the gym and onto the ice to raise money for a good cause.
Saladino played for the New York City Police Department’s team during the third annual Face Off to Fight Cancer charity hockey game at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. His team defeated the New Jersey Police Department 8-2.
The money raised will benefit the Don Monti Memorial Research Foundation & Ronald McDonald House, both of which advocate for cancer research. The annual event is organized by Meagan Celeste, an avid hockey fan and daughter of a law enforcement official.
"Until there's a cure, the next best thing is making a commitment to come together to help kids and families as they battle cancer," Celeste wrote in an Instagram post.
Big thanks to all the law enforcement officers, federal agents, NHL players, musicians, movie stars and fans who came out to our 3rd annual "Face Off to Fight Cancer" charity hockey event. We packed the rink on a rainy Sunday and by dinner, the skies were clear, the sun was out, and it was a beautiful day all around!! Not sure how a team with 4 NHL players can lose to the NYPD but we'll break down the game later 😜. Thanks to Chelsea Piers and all our event sponsors and supporters. To every vendor and volunteer; to every friend, family member, or colleague who reached out to help take something off my plate instead of add to it...I am forever in your debt. I'm humbled by the amount of goodwill we are able to put back into the world and very proud of what we can accomplish together. ❤️ Until there's a cure, the next best thing is making a commitment to come together to help kids and families as they battle cancer. Thank you all so much!!! Stay tuned, so many more awesome pics and videos to come. Follow @faceofftofightcancer for more! #mdcproductions #charity #hockey
The NYPD team included Saladino, actor Taylor Kitsch, rapper Matisyahu, and other celebrities. The NJPD team had NHL senior vice president of player safety George Parros, former New Jersey Devil Sergei Brylin, and former FBI agents.
The New Jersey side went up 2-0 in the first period, but Saladino’s team responded with eight unanswered goals for the win. The real winners, though, are the organizations that will be able to use the funds to try to find a cure for cancer.
There was also a cocktail hour and dinner reception attended by Sebastian Stan—one of Saladino's many celebrity clients—as well as Liam Neeson and Liev Schreiber.
In a recent Instagram post, Saladino said that he was inspired to help out after visiting the Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing and other services for childhood cancer victims and their families, earlier this year.