Celebrity Trainer Don Saladino Participates in Charity Hockey Game

Celebrity trainer and Muscle & Fitness’ Senior Fitness and Wellness Advisor Don Saladino recently stepped away from the gym and onto the ice to raise money for a good cause.

Saladino played for the New York City Police Department’s team during the third annual Face Off to Fight Cancer charity hockey game at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. His team defeated the New Jersey Police Department 8-2.

The money raised will benefit the Don Monti Memorial Research Foundation & Ronald McDonald House, both of which advocate for cancer research. The annual event is organized by Meagan Celeste, an avid hockey fan and daughter of a law enforcement official.

"Until there's a cure, the next best thing is making a commitment to come together to help kids and families as they battle cancer," Celeste wrote in an Instagram post.

The NYPD team included Saladino, actor Taylor Kitsch, rapper Matisyahu, and other celebrities. The NJPD team had NHL senior vice president of player safety George Parros, former New Jersey Devil Sergei Brylin, and former FBI agents.

The New Jersey side went up 2-0 in the first period, but Saladino’s team responded with eight unanswered goals for the win. The real winners, though, are the organizations that will be able to use the funds to try to find a cure for cancer.

There was also a cocktail hour and dinner reception attended by Sebastian Stan—one of Saladino's many celebrity clients—as well as Liam Neeson and Liev Schreiber.

In a recent Instagram post, Saladino said that he was inspired to help out after visiting the Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing and other services for childhood cancer victims and their families, earlier this year.