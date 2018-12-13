chrishemsworth / Instagram

News

9 Times Chris Hemsworth Gave Us Physique Goals on Instagram

The "God of Thunder" has a body to match his comic book counterpart.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
chrishemsworth / Instagram
View Gallery (9)

It's easy to see jacked celebrities and chalk their physiques up to the money and time they have to invest in their fitness. But when a celebrity is seriously shredded, you know they've put the effort into their diet and workout the way anyone else would. That definitely holds true for Chris Hemsworth, who rose to fame playing Thor in the Avengers franchise. 

Hemsworth was big when he started his Thor run back in 2011, but by the time his character showed up on screen in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, he was noticeably much bigger and leaner. It didn't happen overnight, but he transformed his physique into one of the fittest in Hollywood ahead of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: End Game. Hemsworth is also starring in Men in Black International alongside his Ragnarok co-star, Tessa Thompson, in 2019.

With Hemsworth's always-packed schedule and constant traveling, it can't always be easy to get a workout in, but he clearly manages to get it done no matter what. The actor even shares workouts with his trainer, Luke Zocchi, via Instagram from time to time, and they're no joke. We've rounded up some of his best fitness posts, and we bet you'll be thinking about your next workout by the time you get through them. 

9 Times Chris Hemsworth Gave Us Physique Goals on Instagram
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 9
close
1 of 9

Hemsworth took advantage of the summer weather in London while filming Men in Black International. 

2 of 9

Want to crush your legs without picking up a weight? Hemsworth’s got a workout for that. 

3 of 9

Boxing has seemingly become a regular part of Hemsworth’s training. Considering all of the on-screen fighting he’s doing in the Avengers franchise, it makes sense.

4 of 9

It’s easy for people to overlook mobility training when it comes to their regular workouts, but not Hemsworth. Inspired by the ex-military character he was playing at the time, he knocked out some unique moves for a total-body burn.

5 of 9

Hemsworth channeled Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram style and was indeed “the hardest worker in the room” until he was interrupted.

6 of 9

Fight training is a solid form of cardio to complement weight training, and Hemsworth clearly takes it very seriously.

7 of 9

Everyone needs a little motivation from time to time, and literally anyone would need it during this brutal workout Hemsworth knocked out with his trainer, Luke Zocchi.

8 of 9
chrishemsworth / Instagram

Surfing is the epitome of a fun outdoor workout, and Hemsworth takes full advantage of the waves in his native Australia. 

9 of 9

Even when Hemsworth is messing around in the gym, he manages to provide us with garage gym goals.

9 Times Chris Hemsworth Gave Us Physique Goals on Instagram
9 Times Chris Hemsworth Was Insanely Fit on Instagram
Video Gamers
Christmas Gift Ideas for Video Game Fans
Ten Time Katie Anne Rutherford was the Ultimate Fitness Inspiration
Katie Anne Rutherford: Fitness Inspiration
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments