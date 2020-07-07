Chris Hemsworth is, without a doubt, one of the most jacked men in the universe. The physique he brought to the Thor and Avengers franchise was unlike anything moviegoers had ever seen, with biceps bigger than some people’s heads and a midsection that would make Tyler Durden jealous.

But apparently that’s not good enough to play Hulk Hogan. Hemsworth revealed in a recent interview that, in preparation for an upcoming biopic about the legendary wrestler, he’s planning to put on “more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.”

By Odin’s hammer, we’re not sure that’s physically possible.

If that wasn’t enough, former pro wrestler and commentator Bryan Alvarez said last year that Hogan was “twice the size of Thor” during his prime in the 1980s and that Hemsworth is of “average size.”

On one hand, we get it. The top wrestling stars of the 1980s were revered for their massive muscles and size — besides Hogan you had Macho Man Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, and Rick Rude. All of these guys were huge, and their physical stature was a big part of why they became the face of the company.

But we also know that most of these guys, Hogan included, only got that big because of the insane amount of steroids they took in the locker room. It wasn’t healthy, and it’s a big reason why many wrestlers have died at early ages — it’s honestly a miracle Hogan’s still alive at 66.

We don’t think there’s any reason for Hemsworth to get any bigger than he was for Thor. After all, this is the physique he showed off in January on his Instagram:

That’s not what most would consider “average.”

The Hogan biopic was announced last year, and will be directed by Joker mastermind Todd Phillips. Hemsworth said the movie has quite a ways to go, and that he’s yet to read a script for the film set to be released on Netflix.