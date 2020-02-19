16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
When you think of the most muscular physiques on social media, we’re willing to bet some of the biggest male bodybuilders and influencers come to mind. But building muscle, as any longtime M&F reader knows, isn’t only for the boys.
There are plenty of women out there who are pushing it in the gym, working harder than the guys to pack on muscle and achieve stunning physiques.
We scoured social media to find some of the fittest, most built women around, and came up with a list of ladies who we guarantee will get you motivated to hit the gym a little (or maybe a lot) harder.
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
1 of 18
2 of 18
View this post on Instagram
Are YOU ready to take YOUR fitness to the next level? If so, today is the perfect day to get started because today only were running a HUGE 10% OFF sale for the lifetime of your training subscription membership. . This one sale es special because it ALSO applies to the 6 and 12 month membership commitments, which drops the price by an extra 10%. I am not that good at math but that’s HUGE. . SIGN UP TODAY. FIRST 50 SIGN UPS ONLY CODE “VDAY” @hybridperformancemethod
A post shared by Dr. Stefanie Cohen, DPT (@steficohen) on
3 of 18
View this post on Instagram
@flagnorfail BLK FRI gonna be ?? #sneakpeak 11.28.19
A post shared by DayDay Knucks (@danalinnbailey) on
4 of 18
View this post on Instagram
It's too late for all that lovey-dovey shit
A post shared by Бахар Набиева (@bakharnabieva) on
5 of 18
View this post on Instagram
28th birthday vs 29th birthday ✨ Same uniform, same job, same location and a year full of new memories and lessons learned ? Can’t wait to see what God has in store for me my last year in my 20’s ? . . . . . #birthday #newbeginnings #army #military #militarywomen #bodybuilding #girlswholift #veterinarian #behappy #neversettle
A post shared by @ dr.danimal_111 on
6 of 18
View this post on Instagram
Everyone are dealing with some serious issues whoever they are... We all have - with no exception - bad and unplanned things happening along the way of our day and life! . . The ups and downs never take a break from you. And because we are a little self-centered with our struggles, specially at the peak of our storm, they seem to be tremendous and insurmountable!. . Yet, if tomorrow we were about to die, none of this will matter. I think we have to put things into perspective. Pause. Accept. And know that our storm will pass to let the sun shine again! That it wasn’t the end of our world, but only small disturbances! . . If you’re going to some serious things right now, remember you can do this! You can handle them! You are strong - just keep going what need to be done.... and you are NOT ALONE! ❤️? . Regarding my Online customized training plans, ? If you’re ready to get started, click the link in my bio @lindadurbesson_ Or visit ?www.lindadurbesson.com?
A post shared by Workout Fitness Health ???? (@lindadurbesson_) on
7 of 18
View this post on Instagram
Fat loss is HARD when you're trying to maintain strength - that's why I prefer to keep it short These are my 5 major keys to losing weight and maintaining muscle: 1) Eat lots of protein, creatine is good too @supplementworldsask 2) keep salt and water intake high 3) do mini 'refeeds' before heavy workouts 4) cardio is a must, lower intensity for this stage helps aid recovery and minimizes fatigue imo 5) have a plan and track macros!! 17 days until I hop on a plane to go to world's!! Weight loss is coming along, so are the lifts and I'm crazy excited #worldsprep2019 #ipf #powerlifting #type1dlife #sweden #squat #bench #deadlift #back #fitness #liftweights @lifthacks
A post shared by Jessica Buettner (@djessicabuettner) on
8 of 18
View this post on Instagram
No one can make success easily
A post shared by 袁合荣 (@yuanherong1229) on
9 of 18
10 of 18
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the gun Show.. pew.. pew.. ? ? @martygottlieb Props provided also from Marty... and ?“ Props” to him for taking what was a couple Nerf guns and with some creativity and painting skillzzzz making these into some pretty dang cool futuristic guns? #creativity #gunshow #philly #photoshoot #pewpew #muscle #violatethedresscode #blackstonelabs #squeezemeskinny1
A post shared by Rachelle Carter (@rachelle_carter) on
11 of 18
View this post on Instagram
Strong is beautiful ❤️ ————————————— ?: @baileyimage #2xMsPhysiqueOlympia
A post shared by SHANIQUE G. ???? (@therealfitnessbeauty) on
12 of 18
View this post on Instagram
All dates are officially set for the “Cylence Posing Tour”. The LA workshop will take place on January 25,2020 and will only have 4 openings for “one on one” sessions. ? For all workshop information, check my Posing Workshop highlights or shoot me an email to cakefactoryfitness@gmail.com. Dallas: January 18,2020 (4 1 on 1 slots left) LA: January 25,2020 (4- 1 on 1 slots) DC: February 22, 2020 (No 1 on 1 slots left) Chicago: March 28,2020 (6- 1 on 1 slots left) #msolympia #posingtour #grindincylence #posingcoach #stagetime
A post shared by Cyd Gillon (@vytamin_c) on
13 of 18
View this post on Instagram
?? Da pra ver a felicidade na minha cara neh ? Tão feliz com a evolução do meu shape, com a resposta que venho tendo, com o desenrolar do processo, tudo está sendo como tem que ser. Estão gostando do shape ? ? Como falei pra vocês não me sinto cansada mesmo se a preparação está a todo vapor. As vezes até esqueço de comer ? Esquecer de comer em preparação eu nunca esqueci ? então é um ótimo sinal. Farei o que for necessário pra alcançar o que meu coach planejou para nós ?? Coach @ricardopannain - ?? Je suis super contente de ma Shape et ça si voit sur mon visage. Une préparation tellement tranquille, même si elle es de loin la plus stricte que je jamais fait. Mais c’est incroyable le pouvoir du mental. Je ne me sens même pas fatiguée tellement je suis épanouie. Les cardios je les fait avec le sourire, des fois j’oublie de manger mes gamelles tellement je sens même pas la faim ? et dans une préparation aussi éprouvante cela est une grande victoire. Je suis plus que persuadée que cela es le fruit de mes années dédiée à mon style de vie. S’il faut passer 6 mois ou même 1 an à 0 glucides, je le ferai avec plaisir car c’est moi qui contrôle mon esprit et mon corps ??
A post shared by Online Coach-Athlete Wellness (@jujubafit_) on
14 of 18
View this post on Instagram
The world needs strong, powerful women. Here’s to all the hardworking, selfless, passionate, loving, unstoppable women in my life and all around the world!! Women are tough as hell and deserve to be celebrated every day of the year❤️ Tag a woman who inspires you?? and give the special ladies in your life a big hug! Thank you all for the messages today Xx #internationalwomensday? (I would have tagged more of my girls but it only allowed me 20?)
A post shared by Carriejune Anne Bowlby (@misscarriejune) on
15 of 18
View this post on Instagram
Morning shape ??Prep starts very, very soon ? . My mindset going in to this prep is nothing but positive. If you’ve followed me for awhile you might know that I competed twice before. Both times were complete disasters ? The first time I competed I had just started working out and didn’t have enough muscle or knowledge to go in to a prep. The only thing I knew was I had lost a ton of weight, which was a huge accomplishment on it’s own, and that I admired the physiques I saw on the competitive stage. What I didn’t know, is what it actually took to be on that stage AND be competitive. Long story short, I prepped myself and I ended up looking like a malnourished string bean ??♀️ . Going in to this prep I not only have tons more muscle but I also have the knowledge, the mindset, the work ethic and the very best support from @johnjewett3 ? . As I say farewell to this improvement season I welcome prep with open arms #letsdothis #npcwellnessprep #teamjewett
A post shared by Renee? (@roxyqueflexx) on
16 of 18
View this post on Instagram
Wassup ? #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #theseleggingsdontfuckenfit #weekend #summer #bodybuilding #bootybuilding #progress #offseason #gains #goals #squat #progressnotperfection #motivation #dedication #gymmotivation #instafit #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #trainharderthanme #youvsyou #trainhard #workhard #shesquats #femalemuscle #gym #selfie #gymfreak #glutes #delts
A post shared by Maddy Lulu-Belle Daniel (@lulubellelifts) on
17 of 18
View this post on Instagram
Whoever follows me for a longer period of time know that my mondays are .... ????? I also feel that I’ve entered the new year with such positive and strong mindset. I often get asked what I’m training for, like goal wise and I’ve come to a point where I don’t really want to gain lots of musclemass anymore (especially my upperbody), the booty can always be a lil bit fuller however not following a certain workoutplan to hit that “goal” I just train and go with the flow. ?? One thing I PROMISED myself is to improve my calves and train them now like seriously.. Like Sav it’s no joke anymore look at those lil spaghettis ??♀️? Any good calves workouts? Let me know! - Also we’re currently running a January sale ITS YOUR MOMENT TO START A PROGRAM WITH ME!⭐️ Pick a goal *Build muscle, lose fat or recomp* and start it anytime! Link in bio. ??? #onlinecoaching
A post shared by SAVANNAH PREZ ? Belgium (@savannahprez) on
18 of 18
View this post on Instagram
These are the questions I receive the most every month. Let’s start with the fact that EVERY body is different, EVERY body has a different manual. I will answer these questions down below for you guys. ?? - How did you become so muscular? I used to be a gymnast when I was younger and I never stopped doing sports. Also my parents taught me to eat healthy since the beginning (I started with gymnastics at 6 and trained 28 hours a week) As I said, I never stopped doing sports. After my gymnastics career I started doing fitness, I did that multiple days a week and train(ed) REALLY heavy (with good form of course) - How is this even possible? HEAVY lifting, doing cardio, trying to eat as healthy as possible and consuming a lot of protein. - I think you can’t look like this without using steroids? You are using some right? Bullshit, of course you can you just need to dedicate yourself and work HARD. I would never ever use anything like that because I’m WAYYY to protective over my body and I’ve always been happy with the way I look. (Watch my first q&a on instagram tv if you’d like to know more) - What do you eat in a day because I think I need to try that? Just HEALTHY!! I used to track my nutrition for 2 years when I started with fitness and I’ve learned a lot by doing that. Now I just know what works for my body. I like to eat healthy & cheat from time to time and I think you need to if you’d like to stick to a normal happy lifestyle which you can actually maintain. So every day looks different food wise, I always make sure to eat enough protein so I don’t loose the little glutes I have ? and I make sure I eat enough. - My favourite/daily healthy products are: - Quark - Eggs - Wraps - Tuna - Salmon - Shrimps - Veggies - Red fruit smoothies - Chicken salads - Yoghurt - Rice crackers - My tip: learn to combine the products you’re eating. - How are you ALWAYS in shape? Haha I’m not always like in this photo and I don’t want too!!!! ? I really love to look the way I do in this picture but I wouldn’t be able to cheat as much as I do normally so for me It’s not worth it.. it’s all about balance ??♀️❤️
A post shared by Guusje van Geel (@guusjevangeel) on
