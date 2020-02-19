When you think of the most muscular physiques on social media, we’re willing to bet some of the biggest male bodybuilders and influencers come to mind. But building muscle, as any longtime M&F reader knows, isn’t only for the boys.

There are plenty of women out there who are pushing it in the gym, working harder than the guys to pack on muscle and achieve stunning physiques.

We scoured social media to find some of the fittest, most built women around, and came up with a list of ladies who we guarantee will get you motivated to hit the gym a little (or maybe a lot) harder.