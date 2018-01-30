Chris Pratt Tussles With UFC Legend Randy Couture During Training Session

Chris Pratt may be known for his blockbuster films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II and Jurassic World 2, but apparently he has some hidden talents.

Back when Pratt was a teenager, he was a wrestler—and even got the opportunity to attend a wrestling camp with UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture. The two recently reunited for a quick session at completely different phases of their lives.

Check out the video below, shared on Pratt's Instagram:

In the caption, Pratt goes on to tell the story of when they first met and what it meant to him at the time. After a training session, Couture had Pratt demonstrate the three throws they'd learned that day. “It was such an honor. Everyone cheered as I slammed Coach Couture to his back. Not once, not twice... but three times,” Pratt writes.

Luckily for Pratt, Couture took it easy on him. When Pratt attended the camp in 1997, "The Natural" was yet to find the huge success he eventually had in the UFC. He began his UFC journey 4-0, before falling to Enson Inoue in 1998.

But it's safe to say that Pratt took their first meeting to heart and has carried it with him since then.

"A few years later I was one of millions watching on TV as Randy entered The Octagon for the first time and dominated, eventually winning and defending the heavyweight title for years," Pratt writes. "He is a Pacific Northwest native and all around great dude. Gotta love the wrestlers mentality and work ethic. It’s a great sport which helped keep me out of trouble when I was younger and taught me to grind. I’ve always said it, wrestling made me who I am today."

Since than, Pratt has blossomed into a full-blown superstar who, on top of his big-screen successes, has just landed a Super Bowl commercial for Michelob ULTRA in which he gets fit for the big opportunity.

Check it out below: