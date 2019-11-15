He may be known for his gargantuan physique, but actor and former WWE Champion Dave Bautista‘s heart is even bigger than his muscles. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers franchise star just adopted two new pit bulls who were in desperate need of a new home, and the photos he shared on Instagram are adorable.

“I needed them, they needed me,” Bautista wrote on Instagram. “These beautiful babies spent the first six years of their lives neglected and abused. And now they are going to spend the rest of their lives being spoiled and loved.”

Check out the full post here:

The two new members of the Bautista family are named Maggie and Ollie, and they came from the Rescue Me Tampa pet rescue. The rescue itself shared a post explaining the situation and updating followers on the dogs’ positive new situation.

Look at "Maggie and Ollie" they were surrendered to the shelter because their owner had a baby, they were SEPARATED from… Posted by Rescue Me Tampa – Shelter Dogs on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

According to the rescue, the dogs were separated after being surrendered to the shelter despite the fact that they’d lived together their entire lives and were bonded. Bautista has always been an animal lover, even getting tattoos of his other dogs, so we’re sure the pups are in good hands.