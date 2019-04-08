Dave Bautista Officially Retires After ’Storybook Ending’ at WrestleMania 35

Dave Bautista officially retired hours after his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The WWE Superstar, who has stepped away from wrestling in the past, went on social media to confirm that this was his last match in the ring.

Prior to his match with Triple H, Bautista’s last WWE match was in 2014 at WWE Payback ’14. Before that break, he also took a four-year hiatus from 2010 to 2014.

Bautista may be retiring from the ring, but he looks to have a promising career in Hollywood. He has already established himself as the funny, yet serious Drax of the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, and he's also involved with several other projects (Escape Plan: The Extractors, My Spy, and Dune) down the pipeline as well.

In the upcoming film Stuber, he plays a disgruntled cop who uses an Uber as a ride to track down a vicious killer. Check out the trailer below.

The film is directed by Michael Dowse and hits theaters on July 12.