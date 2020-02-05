Dave Bautista Shared Photos of His Physique Through the Years

At 51 years old, former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista seems to be fitter than ever, and he's got the photos to prove it.

In a recent Instagram post, Bautista shared a slideshow featuring photos of his physique throughout the years. It'll come as no surprise that the 6'6" Guardians of the Galaxy actor has always been muscular, but he's far bigger now than he was in the first photo frm 1987. Click through to check out the slideshow:

He was 18 in the first photo, according to the caption, and he was clearly off to a good start. That said, he still shows no signs of slowing down as far as fitness is concerned. "It's a damn marathon," he wrote. He's clearly hitting the gym just as hard—if not harder—than he was back then to maintain the monstrous amount of muscle he's put on over the years.

These days, the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer has shifted his focus from the squared circle to the silver screen, most notably starring as the terrifying yet lovable Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers franchises. He's pretty much built to star in action movies, but has also taken forays into comedy with 2019's Stuber and the upcoming action-comedy My Spy. He's also set to star in the Apple TV+ series See alongside Jason Momoa, and we're sure he won't be done acting any time soon.