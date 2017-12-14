Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Seriously Considers Bid for 2024 Presidential Run

He's taken on the biggest and baddest villains, survived the most extreme natural disasters, and stood with some truly fierce jungle beasts. Now it appears Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is setting his sights on conquering another herculean challenge: to become the leader of the free world. No, not for a movie role—for real.

During his appearance earlier this week on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the affable, larger-than-life leading man who just earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is actually contemplating a run for President of the United States.

“I’m seriously considering it, yes,” he told DeGeneres while seated beside his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart. While the big man was dead set on his desire to take up residence in the White House, his considerably shorter side-kick shared some additional thoughts on the premise.

Here's how it all played out during their segment on the show.

And if you think the whole thing was just a bit for the entertainment of the audience, "The Rock" reaffirmed his position in an interview with Variety during which he doubled-down on his statements of running for the highest elected office.

So why not sooner than 2024? Well, when you're in such high demand your calendar tends to fill up fast. Johnson admits his scheduled upcoming projects will keep him busy up through 2020—leaving no time for all that's needed to run a successful campaign.

“I couldn’t do both,” "The Rock" admitted about his flourishing career as a movie star, producer, and businessman. “Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024.”

And speaking of realistic, the chances off "The People's Champion" actually becoming the Commander in Chief are not out of the realm. One doesn't have to look too far back to see where some other U.S. Presidents made a name for themselves before getting into politics.