Eddie Hall has finally completed his first professional singles MMA contest, making a stunning statement by obliterating Mariusz Pudzianowski in just 30 seconds.

Eddie Hall, the Brit who won the 2017 World’s Strongest Man, took on 5-time WSM winner (2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008) Mariusz Pudzianowski, who is 48 years old. But, while Hall certainly had an age advantage over his Polish rival, “The Beast” gave up more than 15 years of MMA experience. Pudzianowski had previously racked up an MMA record of 17-9-0 before he clashed with Hall, including wins over big names like Bob Sapp and Michał Materla. Previously Hall had engaged in a 2-vs-1 “World Freak League” contest, destroying TikTok stars Jamil and Jamel Neffati, but this would mark his official pro MMA debut.

As the fight began, Pudzianowski attacked Hall first, but would soon find that his punching power was overpowered by his bigger opponent. The Beast then battered Pudzianowski before launching him across the cage like a rag doll. With his opponent down, Hall rained further blows on his more experienced opponent until it was clear Pudzianowski was unable to defend himself from the onslaught. With the ground and pound seemingly unstoppable, the referee waved off the bout, giving Hall his first victory by way of TKO.

Watch Eddie Hall Defeat Mariusz Pudzianowski in 30 Seconds

“I’m shocked myself, to be honest,” admitted Hall in his post-fight interview. “You know, Mariusz is a formidable opponent but like I said, I’ve got the hardest punch on the planet. When that lands, it’s goodnight.” Still, The Beast shared that he felt himself to be on the backfoot as Pudzianowski made the quicker start. “I was a bit taken back when the ref said go, I thought we were going to touch hands, but before you know it, we’re fighting,” explained Hall. “I don’t know, you just look into a man’s eyes, and you know what’s going to happen. I was looking into Mariusz’s eyes, and I could see the win, so I took it.”

Hall has not ruled out a rematch but noted that he has no aspirations to try and reach the top of the KSW rankings. “That’s just not for me,” he confirmed. “I wanna come, I wanna have fun, I wanna fight my heroes, I wanna fight the freaks of the world.”

