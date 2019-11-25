Eddie Hall Reveals What May Be His Most Cringeworthy Injury

Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall has had his fair share of injuries. After all, you don't become the strongest man alive without putting in a ridiculous amount of training, and training for any sport comes with risks. But during an interview with British tabloid The Mirror, Hall told the tale of an injury that would leave pretty much any grown man in a sobbing heap. Yes, it involved his penis.

Hall apparently recounted the injury, which took place on a leg press machine, fairly casually.

"I piled a load of heavy weights on a leg-press machine and then heard a loud thud," he said. "It had come crashing down and the weights had landed on my penis. I nearly bled to death." He described the situation as "bad" and "the worst ever," which, yeah. Despite that, he said that he didn't cry for help. Instead, he lifted the weight off and drove himself to the hospital for some stitches. And of course, he got back to training the second he could.

The leg press is one of those machine exercises that you pray doesn't go awry, but Hall clearly handled the situation better than most would have. He didn't say when the injury took place, but fortunately, it seems he wasn't down for long.

"The Beast" has been busy outside the gym lately, starring in shows like Eddie Eats America, a travel/culture/food/strongman series in which he travels across the country eating; and Strongest Man in History, a series that sees Hall, Brian Shaw, Robert Oberst, and Nick Best take on strongman challenges from long ago.

Once he was done chasing the World's Strongest Man title, he also went through a serious body transformation. These days, he says he's bulking and weighs in at 382 pounds, but he still looks far leaner than he was during his WSM days.

