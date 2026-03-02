Mexican strongman and biohacker, Enrique Zapata began 2026 by breaking the Guinness World Record for number of pullups completed within 24-hours, but the health transformation that he made to get there is perhaps the most inspiring aspect of this changemaker’s story.

Zapata defied the odds by repping an astonishing 12,345 pullups on January 31, beating the previous record of 11,900 that was held by Belgian athlete, Lennert Schots. This marked the third pullup record taken by the Mexican, who also muscled his way to the most male pull ups in 8 hours (4.949) and the most male pullups in 12 hours (7,100). Those records have now been overtaken, but his latest one affirms that hard work continues to pay off.

From Alcohol Addiction & Hypertension to Elite Endurance Athlete

Speaking on the Tom Rowland Podcast, Zapata shared that he had not always been an athlete in the prime of conditioning. In fact, he was overweight, suffered hypertension, and was desperately addicted to alcohol. Zapata felt sure that if he didn’t change his ways, an early death would be the end of his story. Fortunately, he picked up the book “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, and his perspective soon changed. In the motivational book, Goggins notes that this is his own narrative, so what will the reader do with their own story? “That got me deep,” he told the podcast. “The world is for the bold,” he explained. “You need two things: ability and courage.”

Despite announcing his intentions to family and friends about pursuing a pullup record, and then delivering on that goal, Zapata says that he is not an extraordinary human being. In a recent Instagram post, the inspirational figure explained how his story could genuinely inform change, in anyone that has the desire to make positive steps. “My story is one of transformation, overcoming, and a single trial,” he wrote. “If it doesn’t break the laws of physics, it’s possible… and it’s possible for you,” added Zapata.

To break the 24-hour pullup record, Zapata explained on the Tom Rowland Podcast that he focused on nasal breathing to maximize oxygen uptake, used cooling gels to protect his palms, mastered progressive overload training, and consumed a mixture of amino acids and electrolytes to avoid crashes and cramps. “I’ve done more than one million pull-ups in five years,” he explained. “I’m still learning every day.”

When it comes to making positive changes in his lifestyle, or training for world records, Zapata said that he owes much of his success to a non-negotiable mindset and a refusal to quit. “There is no towel. I do not stop,” he confirmed. The motivational Mexican athlete is now working on his own books with the hope of sharing the lessons he has learned on

fasting, mindset, and biohacking. “The mission is to bring humanity forward. If I can do it, anyone can do more.”

To follow Enrique Zapata on Instagram, click here.