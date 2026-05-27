Lou Ferrigno has shared his inspirational strategy for looking great at age 74, noting that you don’t have to be “The Incredible Hulk” to lean into longevity.

While this muscle-bound legend underwent shoulder surgery in December 2025, the two-time Mr. Universe recently took to social media to provide an update on the recovery process and explained the principle behind his ability to bounce back after having 95 percent of his tendon reattached. “I tell you, people that have shoulder replacement, hip replacement, any kind of surgery, when it comes to the joints, it’s very important to be in the best physical shape,” he explained via social media.

Indeed, with the average age for knee, hip, and shoulder replacements sitting at around 65 years of age, Ferrigno is keen to get people strengthening their bodies ahead of time, so that they speed up the recovery process if and when their own surgery is required.

Why Lou Ferrigno Says Strength Training Is Essential After 60

“Because I’m in good shape, I made a comeback on my own. I can do these ranges of motion again, almost a hundred percent,” said Ferrigno of his expedited recovery progress.

“When you age, you have the ability to embrace the ageing process,” encouraged the Incredible Hulk. “For example, after the age of 60, the tendons have less blood flow.” He’s right, tendon injuries, particularly rotator cuff tears, increase with tendon aging. “Men my age, who don’t exercise look older,” he noted, looking like a man much younger than his years.

While Ferrigno was a hero to kids every as The Incredible Hulk, it’s great to see that he’s still inspiring gains among his more mature audience. “Maximum health, maximum mental attitude, and maximum physical effort,” explained the icon of his inspirational strategy for longevity. “Good luck.”

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