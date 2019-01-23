Every Superhero Movie Coming Out in 2019

Over the last 10 to 15 years, Hollywood has unquestionably pivoted towards more and more superhero films. Blockbusters like Batman Begins and Iron Man that featured multi-layered characters, not just the hero lifted from the comic book or graphic novel and slapped on the big screen, made a strong case for superhero movies done well.

Whatever the reason for this golden era of superhero movies, more of them are on the way this year and will satisfy your superhero fix. Here's a list of this year's comic-based sequels, reboots, and all-new entities.