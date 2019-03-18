Everything You Need to Know About ‘Dark Phoenix’

6. Things are Delayed

Although a summer date seems like a no-brainer for this type of comic book action flick, the original release date was November 2018, before it was pushed to February 14, and finally to the summer of 2019.

Kinberg said it was a combination of reasons for the film’s delay—pointing to visual effects not being ready, reshoots for the third act of the movie, and June providing a bigger opportunity globally—according to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW). "November was always a very ambitious release date for us, given how many visual effects and how complex the visual effects in this film were going to be," said Kinberg in the EW interview. "When we felt like we weren’t going to be able to complete the movie to the level we wanted to complete it from a visual effects standpoint, we considered moving it from November to February."

He added, "It’s very close to Captain Marvel. The studio started to feel that the movie was so massive in scale that it could compete in the most competitive time for films, which is summer. So we started looking at the potential for summer dates, and June 7 stood out as a date we could have for ourselves."