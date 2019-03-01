John Wick isn’t the Boogeyman. He’s who you send to kill the Boogeyman, and he’s back for a third installment. The adrenaline-packed John Wick series will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as the lovable assassin who’s brutal, yet stands on some pretty steady moral ground. The original John Wick movie was a surprise hit that netted more than $88 million worldwide back in 2014, followed by a 2017 sequel the brought in north of $171 worldwide.

Two years later, we're gearing up for a third film, and this is everything you need to know about John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum