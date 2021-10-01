Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been giving TikTok viewers a glimpse of his abs in the latest videos for shirtmaker Mizzen+Main. A recent video for the featuring Sanchez and the popular shirt brand spoofs the famous incident between the former Jets signal caller and his then-Jets head coach Rex Ryan, who famously got a tattoo of Sanchez’ jersey number on his arm.

In the hilarious TikTok video, Sanchez, the brand’s “intern,” rips open his button-down, to sport not only a sleek set of abs but also Mizzen + Main tattoo before blurting out, “Ride or Die” to his new bosses.

Staying in shape isn’t anything new to Sanchez, who has quickly transitioned into a top football analyst on Fox Sports after 10 seasons in the NFL, most notably taking the New York Jets to two AFC championship appearances.

The former first-round draft pick out of USC at times posts videos of his training routine, doing heavy compounds lifts such as trap bar deadlifts or punishing sled pushes to add to his conditioning.

Sanchez, 34, has been known to hit the weights throughout his career. During the offseason heading into the 2012 season, Sanchez packed on 10 pounds of muscle by incorporating a daily blend of core training ,stretching, foot drills, and some MMA work to go along with a four-day, 90-minute weight training regimen.

It’s not the first time Sanchez, who along with Mizzen+Main recently released a second TikTok video segment, has shown off his midsection. In 2011, during a cover shoot for GQ, Sanchez went shirtless within the multi-page spread.

He’s is the latest athlete and sports figure to join the Mizzen+Main roster. Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow also was a brand “intern” several years back for.