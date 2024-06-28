What happens when Santa Claus is kidnapped? Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans take it upon themselves to save Christmas, of course!

The plot for Red One is as simple as it is fun, when Santa Claus (code name: Red One) is abducted, the North Pole’s Head of Security; The Rock, joins forces with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter played by Chris Evans. What follows next is a globe-trotting, action-packed Christmas caper of a mission to find St Nick. The film, starring J.K Simmons as Father Christmas himself, boasts an all-star cast including Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka. It was written by Chris Morgan, (with multiple Fast and Furious movies under his belt), and directed by Jacob Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level). And, studio bosses are hoping that this could be the first movie to kick off a Red One franchise. Ever wanted to find out what a ‘Level 4 Naughty Lister’ is? Now’s your chance!

The trailer, receiving more than 3 million hits in it’s first 24 hours has certainly caught the imagination of YouTube. “I never thought I’d see Captain America and Black Adam team up in a movie,” wrote one user. “A fantasy-action Christmas flick with a jacked Santa, sure why not,” joked another. “Dwayne and Chris together! Thank you, Amazon!” wrote yet another. With Johnson apparently picking up a cool $50 million for his involvement in the project, Christmas may have come early for the ‘great one’ himself. Let’s just hope Red One is a gift and not a dud.

When is Red One set to be released?

The movie, delayed from an initial Christmas 2023 release, is scheduled to hit theatres via Amazon MGM Studios November 15, 2024.

Watch the Red One trailer