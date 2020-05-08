Has there ever been a film series that turned into a bigger success story than the Fast and Furious franchise? It’s hard to beat.

What started out as a low-stakes street racing crime film made on a $38 million budget has exploded into a massive, worldwide franchise generating over $5 billion, adding high-caliber stars like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham to a cast that already included Vin Diesel.

Those moves, along with the insane action and near-impossible stunts, have taken the action series to incredible heights, making it one of the most successful in all of Hollywood history. These summer blockbusters are nitrous-filled escapism for casual viewers, eye candy for the car enthusiast, and pack a moral punch that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Things have moved fast in the Furious franchise, and every movie after the first film in 2001 has gotten even bigger and more ridiculous, to the point where a submarine was part of a crazy action scene in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. That was a recent addition to a long line of incredible stunts, including moments where a massive safe was dragged along the back of a vehicle during a high-speed chase and when a car was used by the characters to jump from skyscraper-to-skyscraper, hundreds of feet in the sky.

Now, the series is poised to get even bigger: The Rock and Jason Statham starred in the first Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which earned strong box office numbers in 2019, and coming up in the future are two more Fast and Furious sequels that will end the major storylines of the franchise.

Here’s a ranking of the eight major films in the main Fast and Furious franchise, from the humble beginnings to the crazy eighth installment. See how they stack up, according to our team: