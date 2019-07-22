Five Key Takeaways from the Pacquiao-Thurman Fight

Boxing fans and Filipinos everywhere are still in awe of Manny Pacquiao’s performance during his victory over the previously undefeated Keith Thurman to capture the WBA Super welterweight title.

The bout lasted 12 exciting rounds, with both fighters showing why they’re the sport’s best. But ultimately, it was Pacquiao who prevailed in a split decision (more on that later).

With the fight done and (most) of the excitement behind us, we decided to look at five of its most important takeaways.