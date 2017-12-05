Floyd Mayweather Jr. Admits: 'I Carried McGregor'; Blasts Oscar De La Hoya

Although Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor collided back in August, we’re still seeing the ripple effects of the super-fight months later. McGregor has been having the time of his life flexing with all of his new cash, and Mayweather has also been spending an exorbitant amount of dough as per usual.

Recently, however, Mayweather took a second to tell the world exactly why he believes the fight lasted as long as it did—and to blast Oscar De La Hoya for his recent claims that he could, and would, take down McGregor in two rounds.

Check out the clip below to hear Mayweather's piece:



Floyd Mayweather savages Oscar De La Hoya for calling out Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/avoU6bicoM — EditinKing Boxing (@EditinKing) December 4, 2017

"Everybody tried to protest the Mayweather-McGregor fight," Mayweather said, “but I’m going to tell y'all the truth. You know I carried McGregor. You know I made it look good for y’all.” The retired boxer's candid confession isn’t exactly groundbreaking, as others like HBO broadcaster Jim Lampley have spoken up about the topic before.

In addition to stating what many view as obvious, Mayweather took the opportunity to take a few brutal jabs at De La Hoya. Outside of the manufactured bad blood between the boxers, Mayweather was triggered by the fact that De La Hoya is now up for a McGregor fight. This is a complete reversal from when he was staunchly against the idea of the UFC superstar getting into the ring, going as far as to post a lengthy open letter about it on his Facebook page.

"Money" Mayweather clearly was unhappy with De La Hoya's sudden change of heart. “He was trying to protest and stop the fight, now he’s trying to fight Conor McGregor," Mayweather said. "Is he a hypocrite, or is he back on coke again?” That's a pretty low blow, considering De La Hoya has been open in the past about his rock bottom, and about the damage that substance abuse had caused in his life.

Regardless of your stance, it's safe to say we'll be hearing more from both retired boxers soon.