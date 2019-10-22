Get the November 2019 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

The November 2019 issue of Muscle & Fitness has all the workout and nutrition tips you need to get through the holiday season without sacrificing your hard-earned gains.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back—as he promised—in the role that shot him to super stardom: the Terminator. Ahead of Terminator: Dark Fate’s Nov. 1 release, we give the workouts that gave the seven-time Mr. Olympia his unforgettable physique a modern makeover. Because seriously, who doesn’t want to look like Arnold?

We also sit down with writer-director Kevin Smith to discuss what makes the Terminator franchise so iconic. Plus, Chris Jericho discusses his music and acting career and the rise of All Elite Wrestling; MMA fighter Tyron Woodley shares his secret to success in the Octagon; and we look back on the legacy of Joe Weider.

In our Train section, we look at how the medicine ball can help get you shredded, how to run faster, and how to avoid wrist pain. Pete Pisani, global performance director for global fitness franchise F45 Training, also gives his take on all things fitness.

Check out our Eat section for Thanksgiving-inspired recipes, a look at whether strength athletes can excel on a plant-based diet, and a burger bash that pits beef against the Impossible patty.

And since Muscle & Fitness includes FLEX, you’ll also get the latest bodybuilding news, as well as even more workout and nutrition tips.

Franco Columbu’s untimely death sent shockwaves through the bodybuilding world, and our feature on the two-time Mr. O shows why he was so beloved in the sport.

We also look back at the craziness of Mr. Olympia 2019, which saw Brandon Curry become the 15th person to hoist the Sandow, Chris Bumstead finally getting to the top of the Classic Physique mountain, and more.

Pick up the November issue for all that and more! Whatever your goals are, we’ve got all the tips and tricks you need right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.