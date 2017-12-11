Graphic Video: Boxer Stephen Smith's Ear Nearly Gets Ripped Off During Match

As violent as boxing is, we tend to look to the UFC for the most bloody, shockingly gory injuries—but that wasn't the case this time.

Boxer Stephen Smith headed into his December 9 bout with Francisco Vargas for an ordinary match at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, but the super featherweight bout was derailed by a head-to-head collision that practically destroyed Smith’s left ear. A significant chunk of his ear was left dangling bloodily from his head.

Check out the video at your own risk:

Officials immediately stepped in and stopped the fight, which resulted in a technical decision loss for Smith.

Despite how gruesome the injury looked, Smith appeared to be in good spirits when he delivered the following message on Instagram. If you click through to the last picture in the gallery, you can see his stitched-up ear: