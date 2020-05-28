Comic book and superhero movie fans everywhere have had one question on their minds for quite some time: will Henry Cavill return as Superman? There have been rumors the real-life Man of Steel could switch to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since there are no plans to make a new Superman movie anytime soon.

Cavill himself has said he would like to play Clark Kent once again. That might come true, if a new report is to be believed.

Deadline, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter, reported there are plans to have the Kryptonian make a guest appearance in an upcoming DCEU movie, though it won’t be a standalone film.

The most likely flicks are Shazam 2, Aquaman 2, or even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam (can the big screen handle Cavill and The Rock’s muscles in the same shot?), according to Deadline.

Technically, the next movie we’ll see Cavill play Superman in will be the Snyder cut of Justice League, set to be released on HBO Max sometime next year. Again, we really hope they fix that mustache problem he had in the original release.