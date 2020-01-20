News
Highlights from the 2020 Arnold Strongman USA
Martins Licis defended his title, and Arnold's "hero" inspired again.
Barbells were deadlifted, Atlas stones were hoisted, and cute dogs were spotted at the second annual Arnold Strongman USA in Santa Monica, CA. The Strongman contest was the last qualifier for the Arnold Strongman Classic in March in Columbus, OH. Reigning World’s Strongest Man Martins Licis claimed the spot and won the competition for the second year in a row.
That means four-time World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw will not appear at the Arnold Classic for the first time since 2009. In an Instagram post, Shaw, who came in second, said he was proud of how he performed and that “Big things are coming in 2020.”
The Arnold Santa Monica is a wrap and it was an amazing event! Thank you to @schwarzenegger and everyone involved for putting on a great event! - I didn’t have the contest that I was hoping to have, but I am very proud to have fought through the adversity I had to face around the contest. At the end of the day none of that matters and only the end result is what is important and the bottom line is I came up one point short of winning. Congratulations to @martinslicis on his win and @max.boudreault23 on his great 3rd place performance - Thank you to my sponsors @redcon1 @trifectasystem @roguefitness @getnewage for all of their support and always being in my corner! Thank you to @probodycoach for helping me to get back on track with my diet and performance. And of course thank you to my team for everything (you know who you are)...last but not least thank you to my wife @fitmommy_kerishaw for your unwavering love and support...I couldn’t do it without you! - Thank you to all of you for your support! Big things are coming in 2020! @evolutionathleticsgear #shawstrength #begreat
For a while, it looked like Maxime Boudreault was going to take the gold at Venice Beach after he won the first three events. But after struggling in the deadlift and sandbag toss, Licis and Shaw were able to catch up to him, and the Canadian captured the bronze.
Here are some other highlights from the contest: