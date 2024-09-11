AJ McKee, with only one exception, has beaten all comers since making his professional mixed martial arts debut in 2015, and while his only loss to date still fills him with frustration, “The Mercenary” is aware that sometimes there’s more information to be gleaned through failure than victory.

In a chat with M&F, the 29-year-old discusses a wide range of issues ahead of his all-important bout against Paul Hughes on October 19, including why the move from featherweight to lightweight has freed him, and how he’s training himself mentally and physically for yet another victory.

McKee hit the top the MMA mountain when he beat Patrico “Pitbull” Freire and took his Bellator Featherweight World Championship in just 1 minute and 57 seconds via guillotine choke. That victory was his 18th professional win and earned him a cool $1 million prize in the process. But how does that kind of success weigh on the mind of McKee?

“I would say I was fine with it, you know?” says the former amateur wrestler. “My motivation comes from a different source: knowing I’m the best in the world, wanting to continue to be the best in the world, wanting to fight the best in the world. That’s my motivation, you know. So, anytime I got somebody that’s doubting or saying, oh he’s not this or that, it just adds fuel to my fire, that makes me just want to go prove them wrong, you know?”

AJ McKee continues to make history with his father by his side

McKee is no stranger to making a statement in the cage. He did, after all, destroy Goergi Krakhanyan in just eight seconds. “Everything was just dialled in and lined up properly,” he explains. “The night started off with my father (Antonio McKee) fighting, and he went and got a finish. So, at that point the tone was set, and I kind of knew what I had to do, you know? So going into the fight, I’m warming up and I’m like; ‘Dad, I’m going to get the fastest knockout and I fell a couple of seconds short of it, but, it was the mindset, the self-belief, just knowing what I was capable of, and being able to go in there and implement. It was the key.”

Sharing moments with his dad, who is also his coach, has been essential to AJ’s success. “It’s awesome, he’s always a father, but when we’re in the gym he’s coach, so he’s able to tell when I’m slacking, and I’m just kinda B.S.ing, and I want a little break versus, okay, ‘he’s really tired and his body’s needing a break’. So, it’s a double-edged sword. He knows the ins and outs of the fight game, he knows the ins and out of my life, and what I’m capable of as well. So, there’s really no slacking. You give it a 110%, and just continue to do that. And, sometimes he tells you, ‘hey, you need a break’. That’s when you gotta just take a break. He’s been by my side.”

AJ McKee became bigger and stronger after his first loss

Inevitably, with the highs also come the lows, and McKee’s loss to The Pitbull in his return title defence ranks right up there. The Mercenary told Morning Kombat that he’d had a full “mental breakdown” in the aftermath of that controversial points decision. Still, as frustrating as it is for the media to have to mention that singular loss to him in interview after interview, there are positives to be gleaned in the long term. McKee has accepted that we often learn far more through failure than success.

“Oh, definitely,” he says. “That fight pissed me off a lot. So, you know, I came back with a different fuel under my fire. And, I think a lot of people could see it. The fight after that (a unanimous decision over Spike Carlyle) was such a high-paced fight, and every fight since then has just been nothing but fireworks, high paced output. Make sure that you’re trying to finish it the entire time. Don’t leave it to the judges, and if it does so happen to go to the judges, make sure that you’ve put in enough work so that they see you victorious.”

His return to form is all the more impressive, because it is taking place in the lightweight division, where McKee has moved up and amassed a clean sheet of 4 victories to date. The lightweight division has proved to be a breath of fresh air for the top contender. “I decided to go up to 155 pounds. Once I went up to 155 pounds I’ve felt my skill set is more than capable of being utilized in that division as well,” he explains, noting that this is a more comfortable weight for him to maintain. “Trying to make 145 pounds; there are no cheat meals. There’s no cheat days, you know. You’re dialled all the way in. And, there’s a lot more discipline to make 145 pounds. So, it’s gotta make sense.”

In the lightweight division, McKee is consuming steak (rib eye is his first choice) and ribs, packing on the protein. He’s hoping this adds more power to his already clubbing blows. “So, a lot of these guys, they cut out food, and they start starving themselves,” explains McKee. “Dehydrating is kind of obviously what you’re gonna have to do. But a lot of these guys, they stop eating, and your body needs the nutrition. So, you gotta make sure you’re supplying your body with the right proteins.”

AJ McKee tunes himself in mentally via motivational discourse

It’s not just his physical prowess that McKee is focussed on, he likes to tune himself in mentally as well. The fighter usually enjoys all types of music including rap, country, and rock. But as each fight draws near, the MMA star’s playlist becomes filled with motivational speakers to pump him up psychologically. It’s a way to put his sporting career into context while the world speculates on his next move. The biggest speculation: Whether we’ll ever see The Mercenary vs. The Pitbull III.

Before that can happen, or any hopes of a lightweight championship, McKee’s head needs to stay in the game, so he keeps his focus locked in. ”I don’t care [who is next], man,” says the chilled-out cage fighter. “Whatever they call me with, you know, you call a mercenary to go do a job—he’s gonna go do the job. So, you bring me the paperwork and I’ll go handle it.” Next to be “handled” is Paul Hughes, with an impressive record of 12-1-0. This will be a pivotal match in McKee’s career, but he seems to have the right approach. “Believing in yourself is a big key, so don’t underestimate the mind. Don’t underestimate yourself.”

AJ “The Mercenary” McKee will face “Big News” Paul Hughes in an explosive confrontation at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants on October 19, 2024, at The Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The huge card will be headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. PFL Heavyweight Champion, Renan Ferreira.

