Mitchell “Moose” Hooper grips a 1,000-pound barbell with the same calm he brings to a coffee order. The Canadian powerhouse stands tall, steel bending to his will, but behind this confidence is more than brute strength.

Hooper’s rise in the strongman world has been truly meteoric. In just a few years, he has gone from being unknown when he competed in the Arnold Strongman Australia Championships in late 2020 to becoming one of the sport’s key figures, earning titles and respect along the way.

However, his raw power is not the only thing that sets him apart from ordinary people; it’s the message he’s built his career on: Lift Heavy. Be Kind. Now Hooper shows the world that true strength is judged not just by the pounds lifted, but by the character of the person lifting.

A Bit of Background on Mitchell ‘Moose’ Hooper

Before Mitchell Hooper was bending barbells, he was a kid from Midhurst, ON, who could not sit still. Growing up, he tried many sports—ice hockey, CrossFit, football, golf, and even long-distance running. His curiosity about performance would shape his career.

Hooper’s first passion was bodybuilding. He took the stage to challenge his discipline, sculpting muscle with the same focus he applies to the yoke and deadlift. But what started with bodybuilding soon grew into a fascination with how the human body works.

He earned a degree in Human Kinetics from the University of Guelph, then moved to Australia to complete his masters in clinical exercise physiology. There, Hooper began coaching and working as a kinesiologist, using biomechanics and movement science to help athletes and general population clients move, lift, and live better.

That foundation—equal parts science and sweat—became his competitive advantage. When he entered the strongman arena, he wasn’t just strong; he was ready.

His Rapid Rise

In 2022, he made his debut at the World’s Strongest Man, won his qualifying group, and stunned fans by finishing eighth overall. One year later, he accomplished the unthinkable: Hooper won the 2023 World’s Strongest Man title in Myrtle Beach, becoming the first Canadian ever to claim the crown.

The momentum didn’t stop there. Hooper followed his historic victory with three consecutive wins at the Arnold Strongman Classic (2023, 2024, and 2025)—a rare feat matched only by legends like Žydrūnas Savickas and Hafþór Björnsson. To date, he has finished on the podium in 23 consecutive events, including the recent Rogue World Invitational. And this Saturday, Hooper returns to the spotlight at a major strongman showcase event in Canada, bringing top-level competition back home. For the Moose, it’s a celebration of how far Canadian strength has come and how far he plans to take it. If you show up at his event, you can count on him wearing a Lift Heavy. Be Kind shirt.

The Lift Heavy Be Kind Brand

Behind Hooper’s world titles is a philosophy that’s as simple as it is powerful: Lift Heavy. Be Kind. Those four words became more than a motto—they grew into a full-fledged movement and lifestyle brand. Hooper founded LHBK to merge the strength culture with compassion. What started as an idea on a T-shirt has evolved into a fitness and apparel brand that’s helping reshape gym culture. The site offers high-quality gear—tees, hoodies, hats, and tanks—designed for lifters who lift heavy and treat others with kindness while doing it.

But LHBK is more than merchandise. It’s a mission. To date, the brand has donated over $30,000 CAD from a portion of shirt sales to support local gyms and strength communities across Canada. Hooper extends that same ethos through Moose Coaching, his online training platform that offers personalized, science-based strength programs for athletes and everyday lifters. Together, LHBK and Moose Coaching form the backbone of Hooper’s mission: to build a global community where strength and kindness go hand in hand.

More To Come

Mitchell Hooper’s story is redefining what it means to be strong. From a small-town Canadian athlete to a three-time Arnold Strongman Classic champion and World’s Strongest Man, Hooper has proven that intellect, discipline, and kindness can coexist with world-class power.

Hooper’s feats of strength, as shown in the numbers below, tell one part of the story—the other is how he carries himself while achieving them. Watch this space because there is more to come from the Moose.

Mitchell Hooper’s Best Lifts (as of 2025):