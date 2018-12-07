"Infected Gear" Gave This Bodybuilder Necrosis, and He Nearly Lost His Leg

Warning: There are some graphic photos in this post.

It’s no secret that some bodybuilders opt to use them, but we don’t have to tell you that steroids aren’t the safest way to gain muscle. Using any unprescribed drug is generally not a good idea, and one bodybuilder learned the hard way that there can be serious health repercussions.

Daniel Marquis, a California-born bodybuilder who lives in Thailand, shared a terrifying story on his Instagram page detailing life-threatening necrosis that he contracted in his leg from a “shot of infected gear.” Gear is a slang term for steroids, syringes, or any other steroid-related equipment.

From a hospital bed in Colombia, Marquis explained that he was bankrupted by an unsuccessful first surgery and had set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his next round of operations to save his leg. More than 700 people donated, raising over $18,000 of his $30,000 goal. On Thursday night, he suspended further donations following a successful surgery and a positive prognosis.

All we have is Marquis's account to go by, but it's a scary situation to imagine, especially while traveling. And while it's easy to see things like aggression or negative sexual side effects as the biggest issues with steroids, it's important to remember that any drug you're injecting carries a whole host of risks from that aspect alone.

We wish Marquis a speedy recovery and safe travels, but remember his story if you ever consider injecting anabolic steroids to boost your gains. You can follow Marquis's journey on Instagram at @bodybuilderinthailand.