James Harrison’s Instagram Shows He Didn’t Retire From the Gym

Former NFL defensive powerhouse James Harrison accomplished a lot during his 15-year career, and it's a safe bet that he'll end up in the Hall of Fame with those accomplishments, which include being a key part of two Super Bowl winning teams, appearing in five Pro Bowls, being named First Team All-Pro twice, and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2008. He is actually the first-ever player to win that last award after going undrafted earlier in his career.

That’s right, after a college career at Kent State, the outside linebacker made it to the pros without being drafted. You may be wondering how a team could pass on such a once-in-a-lifetime talent, but going undrafted actually helped Harrison become even more determined and work harder to make it.

If you want to see what kind of drive it takes to make it to Harrison's level, all you have to do is take a look at his Instagram. He shares that drive and passion with every post he makes of himself training. Even now at age 41, Harrison still trains like he’s going to suit up despite being retired from the game for two years. Not only is he strong on the old-school basic moves, he also finds unique ways to add his own twists to different exercises so they can challenge him in different ways.

As you can see through these Instagram posts, the man is still a monster in the weight room. He moves heavy weight in the gym like he used to move offensive linemen on the field, and his 1.3 million followers love watching him in action. Check out what we're talking about below.