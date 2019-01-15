10 Times Jason Momoa's Instagram Was More Badass Than Yours

Jason Momoa has made a name for himself playing rugged, badass characters on the big screen and TV. He's got the long hair, majestic beard, and ripped physique to make pretty much any, everyday activity look hardcore. But off-screen, the Aquaman star has some seriously cool hobbies, from throwing axes to rock climbing to motorcycle rides with some of the best in the sport. Momoa is constantly working to perfect skills that most of his on-screen characters would be proud of.

When he's not in the middle of filming, Momoa often takes to Instagram to share snippets of his many accomplishments, including workouts, and other, badass activities.

Here, we've rounded up some of the Instagram posts that show off his love of all things rugged.

Follow Momoa on Instagram at @prideofgypsies.