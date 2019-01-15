Presley Ann/FilmMagic,

News

10 Times Jason Momoa's Instagram Was More Badass Than Yours

Even when he's not on screen, the 'Aquaman' and 'Frontier' star is pretty hardcore.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
Presley Ann/FilmMagic,

Jason Momoa has made a name for himself playing rugged, badass characters on the big screen and TV. He's got the long hair, majestic beard, and ripped physique to make pretty much any, everyday activity look hardcore. But off-screen, the Aquaman star has some seriously cool hobbies, from throwing axes to rock climbing to motorcycle rides with some of the best in the sport. Momoa is constantly working to perfect skills that most of his on-screen characters would be proud of. 

When he's not in the middle of filming, Momoa often takes to Instagram to share snippets of his many accomplishments, including workouts, and other, badass activities.

Here, we've rounded up some of the Instagram posts that show off his love of all things rugged.

Follow Momoa on Instagram at @prideofgypsies

1 of 10

Momoa shared some shots from the latest season of Netflix's Frontier, but we can't help but feel that even off-screen he bears some similarities to Declan Harp, his badass character in the show. 

2 of 10

One of Momoa's favorite hobbies is rock climbing, and he's not too shabby at it. If his Instagram is any indication, Momoa spends half his time in the desert climbing rocks. An avid climber, he'll even bring his kids along from time to time.

3 of 10
View this post on Instagram

Love the desert. 😍😍jtree. Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

prideofgypsies / Instagram

In the desert with a motorcycle is exactly where Momoa belongs, whether he's cruising down the Pacific coast in his free time or riding in Road to Paloma.

4 of 10
View this post on Instagram

I love beer and throwing Hawks mahalo @jackaxesinc BOOM

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

prideofgypsies / Instagram

On screen, Momoa plays the rugged outdoorsmen in Braven and Frontier. Then, he drinks beer and throws axe—in his free time, of course. 

5 of 10

Mamoa gets around! When in Queensland, Australia what does one do in their spare time? If you're Jason Mamoa, you design your very own paddle board. Also an avid paddle boarder, he's been spotted riding waters worldwide. We're also digging that vivid Aquaman street art by artists Ezra and Matty Te Paea (aka MattyBro). 

6 of 10
prideofgypsies / Instagram

Any fitness junkie knows that front levers are a challenging move, but Momoa got in peak shape ahead of filming Justice League and showed some impressive form.

7 of 10

After two hours of back training, Momoa still had the energy to crush some cannonball-grip pullups with relative ease. 

8 of 10

Plenty of us dream of having a fully-loaded home gym, but Momoa's takes it to the next level. 

9 of 10
View this post on Instagram

Training with legends. @chris_sharma and @wfmft ALOHA j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

prideofgypsies / Instagram

Momoa took to the gym with legendary rock climber Chris Sharma, the first man to ever ascend El Bon Combat near Barcelona, for a more traditional workout to stay in top shape while prepping for Aquaman

10 of 10

Back when Momoa was slated to star in a remake of The Crow, he also trained at the rock gym with Sharma to get in shape. The film's remake is once again halted with the director and stars officially out, but Momoa definitely benefitted from some Crow training.

Topics:
Comments