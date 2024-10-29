Jean-Claude Van Damme is still looking sensational after turning 64 on October 18, but a recent post by the martials arts movie star reminded fans of why they fell in love with “The Muscles from Brussels” in the first place, after he shared an iconic trip down memory lane, allowing us to re-live some of those insane splits forever caught on celluloid.

“When life throws challenges your way, sometimes you have to split right through them!” wrote the Universal Soldier via an Instagram post. He’s not wrong: Many experts agree that the splits are not only great for improving our range of motion, but also improve circulation meaning that the move could even have cardio vascular benefits. Still, we don’t recommend following in JCVD’s footsteps and executing the splits off the sides of two trucks like he did for a Volvo ad! Best leave such legendary scenes to the master himself. “Here’s a look back at some of my most memorable moments,” added the star. ”Proving that flexibility isn’t just physical, it’s a mindset!”

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Most Iconic Splits

After watching the clip, fans took to Instagram to show their appreciation. “As a kid I saw your splits first time in The Black Eagle as shown here at the end,” wrote one follower. “Splits on the barrels and throwing the knives looked so cool! Became your superfan ever since.” Still, there were some that were missing, observed his hardcore fans. “Timecop is missing. Splits over the washer and dryer. One of my favorites,” wrote another IG user. “Still one of the most impressive martial artists I have ever seen,” enthused yet another fan.

For Jean-Claude Van Damme, 64 never looked so good Commenting (source: https://www.instagram.com/p/DBRXwPBxN8_/ )on how JCVD seems to have the upper hand over Father Time, Van Damme recently wrote; “64 years never looked so good! Celebrating another year of action, passion, and unforgettable moments! Thank you to all my wonderful supporters throughout the years. Every step of the journey has been an incredible adventure, and I’m grateful to share it with all of you. Here’s to more kicks, more splits, and more memories! Thank you for being part of the ride!” With Kill ‘Em All 2 released back in September, JCVD is showing no signs of slowing down, and we wouldn’t have it any other way!

