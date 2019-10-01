Is John Cena After the WWE World Championship Record?

John Cena’s Instagram might be one of the most entertaining things on the Internet. The 16-time WWE champion often posts random pictures with seemingly no meaning. For the uninitiated, here’s an example of what we mean:



But once in a while, Cena will post a picture that has some relevance. Just recently, he posted the FitOps logo shortly after he announced that he’d match donations made to the organization, which helps veterans start careers in the fitness industry, from now until Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Another post that caught our eye was this one:



To the average person, this might just be a picture of a random custom Rolex. But to a wrestling fan, this is a sign of what could potentially be a very iconic moment. Let’s dissect it, shall we?

First of all, we have one hand pointing toward 20. This one’s easy.

WWE SmackDown, which is moving to Fridays on the Fox network starting this week, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The WWE has already announced huge stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hulk Hogan, Sting, and Jerry “The King” Lawler for Friday’s show. Hell, even President Trump is rumored to make some kind of appearance. Adding Cena, who made his WWE debut on SmackDown, to the mix just makes sense.

Another hand is pointing toward 16–Cena’s a 16-time WWE champion. Now, take a look at the right side of the watch’s face: It shows a 17. If this means what we think it means, it has us very excited. Cena last on the WWE Championship in January 2017, when he tied Ric Flair’s long-standing record for the most world championships.

Love him or hate him, Cena is the most deserving person to break the Nature Boy’s record. He’s been the face of the wrestling industry for the better part of this century so far, and he's worked harder than just about anyone in the squared circle.

On top of that, he’s a good guy. We’ve already mentioned his work with FitOps, and you probably know that he’s granted more Make-A-Wish requests than any other celebrity. Let’s also not forget the many movies he’s starred and appeared in.

There have been some big wrestling moments in recent years, but it’s been a while since we’ve had an iconic one. Cena breaking Flair’s record would certainly be historic in every sense of the word, and it would make a great ending to just about any show.

Personally, we’d like to see the WWE start building this moment up for a huge ending to WrestleMania next year. The Show of Shows always delivers on great memories, and what would be better than someone like Cena breaking the most notable record in wrestling?

Here’s how we’d like to see it go down: Brock Lesnar is set to face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on Friday. While we love Kofi, and think he’s been an outstanding champion, Lesnar has to win this one. Why? Cena and Lesnar have quite the history in the WWE. They’ve duked it out many times, with both coming out on top on different occasion. Second only to Randy Orton, Lesnar’s been Cena’s fiercest rival.

A Lesnar-Cena rivalry that culminates with the Doctor of Thuganomics holding up the championship for the record 17th time would be fitting.

So, let’s go back to the watch. Why would Cena pick a Rolex of all things to make this announcement? Because, as his theme song tells us, his time is now. The time is certainly now for Cena to become the world championship record holder.

The WWE knows there's only one person who should break Flair's record...and his name is John Cena!