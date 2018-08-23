John Cena Is Insanely Ripped Ahead of WWE Live Shanghai

John Cena is no stranger to a good workout. The longtime WWE powerhouse first graced the cover of Muscle & Fitness back in November 2004, and he's been a repeat cover star ever since. A true M&F guy, he even celebrated his 41st birthday in April with some 500-pound deadlifts. And if his social media is any indication, he's only getting fitter.

Cena's next match is officially set for October 6 at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, where he and Bobby Lashley are set to take on Kevin Owens and Elias. But Cena's also been teasing the reveal of a new move that he feels would be perfect for WWE Live Shanghai on September 6.

On Wednesday, Cena took to Twitter to share a photo during a gym session, and he looks ready to hit the ring as far as his physique is concerned. He's supremely lean and clearly hyped to be back in action.

In a recent video, Cena revealed that he's ready to debut a "6th move of doom" based on a skill he learned while training at the Jackie Chan Training Center in Tianjin, China. He didn't go into much detail but shared that it's an Americanized version of a movement in the discipline of Baguazhang.

Cena also shared a Twitter video hyping up the big reveal.

He's been out of the ring for a few months now, but Cena seems confident that he's ready to kick some ass.

Watch WWE Live Shanghai on Saturday, Sept. 1 and WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6 on the WWE Network.