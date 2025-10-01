WWE fans knew that they would be waving a fond farewell to John Cena’s in-ring career as the wrestler-turned-movie-star announced that he would wrestle his last match in 2025. But now fans have a firm date for Cena’s last stand and will be able to commemorate one of the most significant pro wrestling careers of all-time with a cool collectable, too.

With a record seventeen world titles to his name, plus five U.S. titles, two Royal Rumble victories, and one of the most thrilling careers in the history of “sports entertainment” coming to an end, WWE have officially announced that John Cena’s final bout will headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13, 2025, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The now highly anticipated date will mark the culmination of a year-long farewell tour for Cena, 48, who won his record 17th world title at WrestleMania 41 and has been part of several international tours as he bids goodbye to the grapple game. “One last dance. Final Final 12/13/25,” confirmed the star, who’s stock has also risen in Hollywood with credits including Bumblebee, Trainwreck, and Blockers. Cena’s opponent for his historic hurrah is yet to be confirmed, but the event itself will likely sell out in minutes with tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Oct. 17. To receive exclusive pre-sale information, click here.

John Cena’s career to be commemorated with cool collectable

Ghostwrite have collaborated with John Cena and WWE to release a “ghost” doll of John Cena, which couldn’t be more apt, since after December 13, the star says you won’t seem him wrestle again. The 11-inch figure is partially transparent and adorned with iconography from a truly iconic pro wrestling career. “’Ghosts’ tell stories, and it’s hard to think of a story more compelling than this one: John Cena’s final match, 20+ years in the making,” said Ghostwrite founder Josh Luber. “We’re honored to work with the WWE to create a collectible that captures this moment.”

Those wanting to get their hands on this rare piece of memorabilia, of which only one hundred have been produced, can take part in a Blind Dutch Auction from now until it closes on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 9pm ET. In fact, only 75 figures are available to the public, so the top 75 bidders will get their hands on the celebratory item.

To enter the auction, click here. M&F salutes you, John Cena!