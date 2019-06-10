Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Just Got Married

ICYMI, author and animal adoption advocate Katherine Schwarzenegger (whose last name you may recognize) has been dating Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt for some time. They've been mostly quiet about their relationship, but are enviably lovey on social media from time to time, sharing their faith and love of furry friends on each other’s Instagram pages.

This past weekend, the pair finally tied the knot in a private backyard ceremony. Both bride and groom posted the same photo with near identical captions. Check out Schwarzenegger’s post below:

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement back in January, sharing identical photos of the big day.

They became Instagram official with an adorable post on Pratt's page wishing Schwarzenegger a happy birthday back in December of 2018.

So far, Arnold and the rest of the Schwarzenegger clan haven’t posted any photos about the ceremony or of the couple (although some of them have left comments on their Instagram posts), so we’ll just have to wait to see if the couple wants to share. In the meantime, congratulations to Chris and Katherine!