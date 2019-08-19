Kevin Hart Reminds Us that You Don't Need a Gym to Stay Fit

If you ever wondered how comedian Kevin Hart stays in shape, you're in luck. While vacationing in St. Lucia, Hart posted a quick workout to his Instagram with a message we can all get behind: you don’t need a gym to stay fit.

“No Gym No Problem,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s a lifestyle … more importantly it’s a hustle.” We can’t argue with that. Too many people tend to skip a workout while on vacation, or if they’re not near a gym. That can lead to lost gains or decreased strength if you take too long of a break. Hart’s post is a reminder that you need minimal equipment to keep your body in killer shape.

Watch him in action here:

Clearly, this routine is working for The Rock’s favorite human punching bag. Here he is looking abs-olutely shredded whole overlooking the beautiful island:

While we encourage taking a rest from lifting every now and then, think of Hart every time you think of skipping a workout day. Your body will thank you for it, and you’ll look great on the beach, too.