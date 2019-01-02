Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

Larry Wheels's Most Impressive Lifting Videos on Instagram

The Instagram powerlifting phenomenon is just 24 years old, but he's got some impressive PRs under his belt.

By now, you've probably heard of Larry "Wheels" Williams, the 24-year-old Instagram powerlifting and bodybuilding phenom who constantly shares videos of himself hitting unbelievable PRs in the gym. With more than 771,000 Instagram followers and 300,000-plus YouTube subscribers, Williams has become a bona fide social media celebrity by showcasing his unreal strength and shredded physique. 

These days, Williams is based in Los Angeles and posts more than ever, often collaborating with other Insta-famous lifters and bodybuilders. He's even heading to Iceland for eight weeks to learn the ins and outs of Strongman training with Thor Bjornsson. He's on a mission to get his name out there, and he's doing one hell of a job. 

We've rounded up some of Williams's most impressive lifts, from bench presses, to squats, to one-arm deadlifts. But while watching Williams's lifts would motivate pretty much anyone to hit the gym harder, remember that he's training at an elite level, and you shouldn't try to replicate his lifts at your own gym. 

 

 

 

When it comes to overhead presses, it's always best to take it slow. But his first time doing behind-the-neck presses, Williams hit a 500-pound PR. 

You may be hoping to hit a 585-pound deadlift PR one day, but Williams dwarfed that goal when he knocked out 18 reps at the weight. 

Williams took pyramid training to a new level with this impressive set of bench presses working up to 500 pounds.

Even on his 24th birthday, Williams was crushing a workout that included bench-pressing two 225-pound barbells.  

Pushing his limits is Williams's specialty, and this 900-pound squat PR is no exception. 

Wheels took deadlifting up a notch when he used just one arm to hit a rep at 585 pounds.

Williams may be known for his crazy one-rep maxes, but he showed off some endurance when he bench-pressed 25 reps of 405 pounds.

Williams donned a pair of flip flops as he set a 600-pound incline bench PR at the end of August. 

It's tough to consistently hit PRs at Williams's level, but he always seems to be outdoing himself on one lift or another. 

In another insane pyramid, Williams squatted 775 pounds at the peak, then worked his way back down. 

