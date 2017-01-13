Of course you watch the Legends Football League — formerly known as The Lingerie Football League — for all the athleticism and hard hitting action, but there’s another element to the game that you may also appreciate, the players uniforms…or lack thereof. Back in its infancy, the all-female league made headlines with their super skimpy apparel that really accentuated the assets of each squad.

SEE ALSO: Lingerie Football Vixen Video

Over the years, the uniforms have evolved to a more sporty look, eliminating the lingerie accents altogether, to the chagrin of some. “In 2013 there was a complete change of fabric to performance compression wear,” said media relations director Philip Darnell in a press release. “Fast forward to 2017, the next major evolution of the on-field uniform has arrived, full pants uniforms, which will place more of the viewer’s attention on the athlete and sport as well as providing greater safety for athletes.”

Apparently the full pants concept didn’t receive the overwhelming support the league had hoped for, so the skimpy shorts version was put back into play and prominently featured in promotions for the upcoming season. As for the pants, which were believed to add more credibility to the game and safety for the players…they’ll just be worn for the final game of the season. Don’t think the protests letters will be jamming the mail boxes of league officials anytime soon.

And while the uniforms have indeed changed and the league has removed the word lingerie from its name, one thing remains constant…everyone’s got their eyes on the tight end.