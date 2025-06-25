Brian “The Liver King” Johnson has been arrested in Austin, Texas, after a string of concerning Instagram posts showed him making physical threats against podcast host Joe Rogan, leading to his detention.

Hopes were dashed this week for anyone who thought that Brian Johnson might find a level of inner peace following his recent Netflix documentary. “The Liver King,” who was dethroned after leaked emails showed that he had lied to his followers about steroid usage, has now made himself the center of an even more alarming story, beginning with Instagram posts made for his almost 3 million followers starting June 22, 2025.

In the troubling videos, and with a cut above his nose and eye, Johnson took aim at the popular podcast host. “I’m picking a fight with Joe Rogan,” he exclaimed, before challenging the media personality and BJJ black belt to “a fight.” Johnson went on to say that he was upset with things that Rogan had said about him. “I’m coming to Austin, tomorrow,” he shared, heading to where Rogan lives. “And I’m gonna fight you.”

Why Was Brian Johnson Was Arrested in Austin, Texas?

Johnson then continued to make increasingly disturbing videos, including one on June 23 that showed him shirtless and wearing a wolf-head for a hat, while carrying gold-plated assault rifles. “I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready,” said the fallen social media star, apparently pursuing a jiu-jitsu contest with the black belt. He then proceeded to waive his guns in the air while dancing. “You can’t pick a fight with an actual king and then expect there not to be a fight, brother,” he continued, before calling the director of his Untold documentary, Joe Pearlman a “scumbag.”

Johnson did indeed travel to Austin, where footage emerged showing him in a downtown hotel brandishing what appeared to be a knife sharpener, while accompanied by his family on June 24. Johnson was detained soon after by the authorities on charges of making a terroristic threat. Police were understandably concerned with Johnson’s apparent carefree attitude towards firearms, his violent threats, and statements that he had made online about not sleeping for 40 hours. Video also shows Johnson delaying the police with a series of rambling statements before embracing and crying next to his wife and two sons.

Despite life in the public eye leading to Johnson’s initial downfall, the self-styled social media influencer was still keen to make sure the cameras were on him at all times, repeatedly bragging that he had commanded the attention of Rogan and the wider social media audience. For now, however, he is currently jailed in Travis County, awaiting court review.