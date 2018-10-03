Mark Wahlberg Redefines 'Dad Bod' in His Latest Instagram Video

Anyone who follows Mark Wahlberg on social media knows that the 47-year-old actor takes fitness very seriously. He posts workout videos on the regular, and he loves a good shirtless post, whether he's mid-workout or not.

Wahlberg took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off a few of his favorite products at the moment (and seemingly tease some collaborations), but his physique stole the show for the majority of commenters. Ironically enough, one of his favorite shirts is a $35 t-shirt from TravisMathew that reads "Dad Bod."

For those of you who haven't heard the term, "dad bod" typically describes a physique that's not exactly in peak physical condition. And while Wahlberg is a dad, his increasingly shredded physique doesn't fit into the traditional definition of a dad bod—and he works hard to keep it that way.

Check out some of his killer workouts below.