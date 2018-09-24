MMA Fighter Jon 'Bones' Jones to Return to the Octagon

PRESS RELEASE: September 20, 2018 – Monroe, CT – GAT SPORT announces megastar MMA athlete Jon “Bones” Jones will be returning to dominate the ring as early as October 28.

GAT Sport President & CEO Charles Moser made the announcement at GAT Sport moments after the full arbitrator decision to accelerate ending Jones’ suspension. Moser said, “Jon is the biggest MMA star ever, and we’ve staunchly supported Jon since 2015. GAT is impressed with the speed and decisiveness with which the highly regarded arbitrator Richard H. McLaren has acted. We welcome the MMA king back into the ring, and can’t wait to see who Jon takes down next!”

As a premier athlete sponsored by GAT Sport, Jon is in training with best-selling GAT products such as its PMP pre-workout, and FLEXX BCAAs.

“I want to thank GAT Sport, my manager and all my fans who have stood with me,” said Jones. “Comeback Season begins now.”

Widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter ever, Jones is expected to fight again soon. (His pro record is 23-1-0, win-loss-draw. He’s 6’4”, 205 lbs., age 31, and has a powerful wingspan of 84.5”, the longest reach of any MMA fighter. He first won the title in 2011, and then again in 2016.)

About GAT

Since 1997, GAT Sport has been researching, formulating and distributing the highest quality sports nutrition supplements for male and female athletes, bodybuilders and fitness and health enthusiasts. Leading products include PMP, FLEXX BCAAs, Jetfuel, Nitraflex, Psychon, JetMass, and its Ready to Drink products in over 7,500 brick-and-mortar and online retailers in the United States as well as nearly 60 countries worldwide. See GATSPORT.COM for complete information.

Charles Moser, President & CEO, has over 20 years experience in training and supplementation formulation, design and marketing. Under Moser's leadership, GAT Sport creates edgy, forward-looking products that propel the industry. Designing with clinically researched ingredients and university studies, he produces and markets clinically tested, efficaciously dosed formulas that become legendary. Charles is diversifying this highly respected global brand with high-energy workout products and those for repair and recovery after training plus general health & fitness. He drives TeamGAT to compete harder every day and on every level.

