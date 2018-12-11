20 of the Most Impressive Feats of Strength of 2018

Instagram is the perfect outlet for strongmen, powerlifters, and other athletes to show off their incredible lifts to fans around the globe. Think about it—a 30-second video of an eye-popping bench PR or a bar-bending deadlift world record is all you need to become a viral fitness star. So as 2018 comes to a close, we're running down a list of the best super-human feats of strength, crazy acts of balance, and a few inspiring moments that we saw this year. Watching humans lift incredibly heavy weight is what we're all about, after all, and this list has the best of the best.