Patrick Surtain II, or ‘Pat’ to his friends, is excited to return with the Denver Broncos for the 2024-2025 NFL season but he understands that as a celebrated cornerback, there’s no place to hide. Fortunately, his off-season strategy of working on strength, speed, and recovery could be key to another successful run—and he’s packing on the protein too.

Surtain II, a second-generation NFL athlete, played for the Alabama Crimson Tide in college before he was selected ninth overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft. As an elite cornerback, the 25-year-old ) combines speed and agility with strength and footballing IQ, because the young star must keep up with fast receivers in a manner that makes him able to make sudden cuts or directional changes with little notice, all while powering through the oncoming offense.

This kind of physicality inevitably leaves a mark, so where does he feel most sore after game day? “Shoulders,” reveals Surtain II. “You do a lot of hitting out there and your shoulders get worn out, and probably the knees sometimes. You know, with all of that cutting and running on a flat surface.”

Patrick Surtain II Rebuilt His Body

Despite the wear and tear, Surtain II had an epic 2024-2025 season. While the Denver Broncos finished with a record 10-7, finishing third place in the AFC West grouping, Pat’s consistency and steely defense also earned him the coveted AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. “I was very proud of that moment,” he tells M&F. “A very prestigious award to win. I think it ties in all the work I put in, and to be able to hold that trophy is pretty surreal, one of my favorite moments for sure.”

Of course, Surtain II is aware that critical acclaim and awards are often the result of the work that is put in during the off-season. This is what leads to success under the lights. To become an even better player, Surtain II tells M&F that he identified a key component for coming back faster and stronger this year.

“I think there’s a lot of things I know I could work on, but I could definitely say recovery has been a very important part,” reveals Surtain II. “Just as much as you workout, you need to definitely focus on recovery as well.”

The understandably in-demand player has signed a number of endorsement deals as of late, becoming a Nike Jordan ambassador and fittingly enough for his recovery goals, Surtain II has also partnered with Muscle Milk to keep him well stocked up on protein. He likes the vanilla cream flavor best, by the way!

Patrick Surtain II likes to put his body in awkward training positions

“Protein has a lot to do with muscle recovery and muscle growth,” says Surtain II, who lifts heavier weights in the off-season because he’s not risking a missed game during this phase.

“That’s when you increase the workload,” he explains. “Increase the weights, more power.” Not only does Surtain II enjoy squatting heavier in the off-season, but he also places an emphasis on body mechanics by putting time into his plyometric exercises to build speed and explosiveness too. “I like putting my body in awkward positions, at a certain angle, and it I think it really correlates and ties in towards what you do on the football field,” explains the NFL star. “It’s a lot of single leg activity, a lot of box jumps, single leg squats. RDL’s, stuff like that.”

Single limb work is a great way to replicate the unorthodox movements that Surtain II experiences on the football field. “Instead of doing full body lifts, plyometrics sort of hones-in and focuses on the specific muscle group that you don’t (usually) workout nearly as much,” he tells M&F. “So, not only does it get you stronger, but the (stabilizing) muscles (benefit) too.”

To repair and rebuild those muscles, Surtain II never forgets his protein. “Right after the workout, I think it’s very vital that you get your shake,” he enthuses. “Whatever its two scoops or three scoops, you just want enough protein,” says the baller. “Cuz, you don’t want to carry a deficit, you know?”

Patrick Surtain II never runs on empty

Running on empty is certainly something that Surtain II must avoid. It is estimated that an NFL cornerback could burn around 2,000 calories per game and with studies suggesting that players should consume around 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of bodyweight (0.68 grams per pound), it is important to eat protein rich wholefoods too. Fortunately, Surtain II loves chicken, eats fish, and once a week treats himself to a juicy steak. Also of note is the importance of carbohydrates such as rice and potatoes to keep his energy levels up.

Having rebuilt and recovered, how eager is Patrick Surtain II to return to the field and put his off-season work to the test for the Denver Broncos? “I’m very excited,” confirms the cornerback. “I’ve got new goals for a new year. Obviously, we’ve got a new team. I’m looking forward to it!”

