Photos: Dwayne Johnson’s Most Iconic Looks From 1992-2017

Take a look back in time, and see exactly how "The Rock" became the jacked monstrosity he is today.

From The U to the WWE to the Big Screen

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Steve Azzara / Getty

Maturing is without a doubt a part of life, but when you're Dwayne Johnson and go through several rebrandings and new looks, it’s a fun time to look back. "The Rock" went from playing college football to becoming the biggest name in the WWE, to starring in a gang of blockbuster films.

Throughout the years, Johnson has dabbled in just about everything, but the main constant has been his dedication to the gym. His figure has also changed over the years, getting more muscle-bound after his wrestling days. His addiction to the gym has been part of the reason he landed a deal with Under Armour. He already has released the original Project Rock collection, and a new USDNA collection.

Let's just say he has come a long way from wearing this entire metallic gold outfit. Take a spin through and pick out which year of "The Rock" was your favorite.

1992

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Miami / Collegiate Images / Getty

Dwayne Johnson of the Miami Hurricanes runs upfield to make the stop at the Orange Bowl in Miami, FL.

1999

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty

"The Rock" at the 1999 Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA.

2000

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Stinger / Getty

"The Rock" poses, June 12, 2000, In Los Angeles, CA.

2003

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Johnny Nunez / Getty

Johnson during Oneworld Magazine's Badass Party hosted by Rosario Dawson at The Flat in New York City.

2004

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Getty

Dave Batista, Johnson, and Randy Orton at Wrestlemania XX.

2005

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Theo Wargo / Getty

Christina Milian, Bruce Willis, and "The Rock" visit MTV's TRL.

2009

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
John Shearer / Getty

"The Rock" onstage at the 51st annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2009.

2013

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Kevin Mazur / KCA2013 / Getty

"The Rock" performs during Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA, on March 23, 2013.

2017

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Rich Polk / Getty

"The Rock" at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic-Con on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

