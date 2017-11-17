Photos: Dwayne Johnson’s Most Iconic Looks From 1992-2017

Steve Azzara / Getty

Maturing is without a doubt a part of life, but when you're Dwayne Johnson and go through several rebrandings and new looks, it’s a fun time to look back. "The Rock" went from playing college football to becoming the biggest name in the WWE, to starring in a gang of blockbuster films.

Throughout the years, Johnson has dabbled in just about everything, but the main constant has been his dedication to the gym. His figure has also changed over the years, getting more muscle-bound after his wrestling days. His addiction to the gym has been part of the reason he landed a deal with Under Armour. He already has released the original Project Rock collection, and a new USDNA collection.

Let's just say he has come a long way from wearing this entire metallic gold outfit. Take a spin through and pick out which year of "The Rock" was your favorite.