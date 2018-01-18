Shane Harvey/The CW

Photos: WWE Legend Bill Goldberg Looks Massively Ripped For His ‘The Flash’ Guest Appearance

The longtime wrestling star also found out that he’ll be inducted as part of the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2018.

Shane Harvey/The CW
Legendary wrestler Bill Goldberg is having a great month.

On top of finding out that he’ll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018, Goldberg also will appear on the CW series The Flash.

The first photos from the episode have trickled out, showing a ripped Goldberg alongside Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) while locked up in jail. Goldberg filmed scenes for two episodes, posting on Instagram that he had a “great experience” with Gustin, calling the actor “a true scholar and gentleman!”

 


 

The first episode in which Goldberg will appear, The Elongated Knight Rises, will air on January 23 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Here’s a look at the WWE star in action.

Shane Harvey/The CW
1. Bill Goldberg on 'The Flash'

Goldberg will appear in two episodes as "Big Sir" on The Flash.

Shane Harvey/The CW
2. Bill Goldberg on 'The Flash'

Goldberg previously appeared with Adam Sandler in The Longest Yard in 2005.

Shane Harvey/The CW
3. Bill Goldberg on 'The Flash'

Check out this exclusive interview, in which the heavy hitter talks martial arts training, his wrestling days, and much more.

Shane Harvey/The CW
4. Bill Goldberg on 'The Flash'

Goldberg gave a shout-out to Flash star Grant Gustin on Instagram

