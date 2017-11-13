Porn Actress Richelle Ryan Says Rob Gronkowski Would Be a Great Porn Performer

With 73 career touchdowns, two Super Bowl rings, and a Madden cover, Rob Gronkowski is arguably the best tight end in football. But if, for whatever reason, being an NFL All-Pro doesn't work out for him, No.87 could have a future in the adult film industry—or so says one of the top porn stars in the business.

In an interview with tmz.com, porn performer Richelle Ryan was asked to choose one pro football player best suited for a career in erotic exploits, and she chose Gronk. "He's already got a porn name!" she said. Take a look below for yourself:

Most NFL greats spend retirement as coaches, broadcasters, or Wrangler jeans spokesmen, but Ryan has mapped out a new career arc for the hard-partying Patriot.

Given his infatuation with a certain number, the transition may not be that difficult. But until that day happens, Gronk is probably doing OK in the fame-and-money department.