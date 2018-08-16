(L) TriStar/Getty Images (R) Instagram /officialslystallone

News

‘Rambo 5’: Everything You Need to Know About the Sly Stallone Sequel

Sylvester Stallone's iconic character returns to kick some ass.

(L) TriStar/Getty Images (R) Instagram /officialslystallone

Sylvester Stallone isn’t done with Rambo just yet. More than a decade since he last played Rambo, Sly will return to the franchise for the fifth time in 2019 with Rambo V: Last Blood

Like Rocky Balboa, another character he also returned to in 2018's Creed II, Stallone turned John Rambo into a cultural icon throughout the course of four films, including First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), and Rambo (2008). As an elite U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, Stallone’s Rambo is an expert in hand-to-hand combat, has top-notch survival skills, and is an all-around badass. Nothing has changed. In this fifth installment, Stallone gets pulled into another combat—big knife, crossbow, and all.  

Rambo is so popular around the world that he's even getting the Bollywood treatment. Luckily, Stallone was in shape for Creed II, so he was already ahead of schedule by the time filming began for the new Rambo.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rambo V.

1 of 9
Instagram / officialslystallone
The Film's Title

It’s only fitting that the title of the final Rambo film pays homage to the first installment. Rambo 5: Last Blood signals an end to a saga that began with 1982’s First Blood. In addition to the title in the movie, it appears Rambo's big ass knife will be getting it’s own name as well, The Heart-Stopper. 

2 of 9
TriStar/Getty Images
Rambo Takes on a Drug Cartel

In the new film, Rambo will be up against one tough opponent. Here's the official plot, according to Deadline: "When the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels.”

3 of 9
(L) Rachel Luna / Stringer (M) Carlos R. Alvarez / Getty (R) Paul Archuleta / Getty
The Cast Beyond Sly

Stallone's co-star will be Paz Vega (Carmen Delgado), who’s “a reporter who covers the Mexican drug trade and teams up with Rambo after her younger half-sister is kidnapped,” according to THR. Yvette Monreal will play the kidnapped Gabrielle. And every Rambo film needs a villain. That's where Sergio Peris-Mencheta comes in as the cartel leader (and kidnapper) Hugo Martinez. The Spanish actor is most known for portraying Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata in the FX crime drama Snowfall, and already has dozens of Spanish productions on his resume.

4 of 9
TriStar/Getty Imagesunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Stallone Worked on the Script But Didn't Direct Rambo 5

When Deadline reported that Rambo 5 was officially production, the site added that Stallone was “working” on the script. He wrote and directed the fourth Rambo film in 2008 and has plenty of experience putting together a screenplay. While the actor's been behind the camera for Rambo before, this time around Rambo V is being helmed by director Adrian Grunberg.

Still a bit under the radar in Hollywood, the Spanish filmmaker has already worked as first assistant director for films like 2006's Apocalypto, starring Mel Gibson and, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016), and episodes of the Netflix series Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

5 of 9
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Stallone Got Rambo-Level Strong

Although it’s hard to beat the bulk-up he did for Rambo III back in the day, the 72-year-old actor is still looking absolutely shredded. Stallone worked with trainer Gunnar Peterson to get ready for the movie, and he’s put Instagram to use, showing off his chiseled physique. Just take a look below to see Stallone flexing his Rambo V physique leading up to the filming of the movie.

 
6 of 9
Instagram / officialslystallone
Behind-the-Scenes Footage

To this point, no official footage has been released, but occasionally Stallone has slipped us some videos of the filming process on his Instagram. In the clip above, we see Rambo crafting a pitchfork, sharpening a knife, letting off some ammo, and shooting his bow and arrow. 

In another clip below, we see Stallone getting in some horse training for the film as well. After all, the movie does take place on a ranch.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sometimes life looks great going backwards

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

7 of 9
Instagram / officialslystallone
Unofficial Set Photos

Last Blood isn't due out until fall, and we haven’t seen a host of polished images from the filming up until this point. However, Sly has been sharing images with captions that add a little bit of context.

 
 
8 of 9
Instagram / officialslystallone
Sly Was Never the First Choice to Play John Rambo

It’s hard to imagine anyone else but Stallone returning as John Rambo, but apparently that’s what almost happened. When Rambo V was first announced, several other actors (Charlie Hunnam, Tom Hardy, Scott Eastwood) were rumored to take on the iconic role. Alas, Stallone is on board. Five movies later, and Rambo is an iconic character that helped make Stallone a household name.

9 of 9
TriStar/Getty Images
Official Release Date

Rambo 5: Last Blood will be hitting theaters September 20.

Topics:
Comments