‘Rambo 5’: Everything You Need to Know About the Sly Stallone Sequel

Sylvester Stallone isn’t done with Rambo just yet. More than a decade since he last played Rambo, Sly will return to the franchise for the fifth time in 2019 with Rambo V: Last Blood.

Like Rocky Balboa, another character he also returned to in 2018's Creed II, Stallone turned John Rambo into a cultural icon throughout the course of four films, including First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), and Rambo (2008). As an elite U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, Stallone’s Rambo is an expert in hand-to-hand combat, has top-notch survival skills, and is an all-around badass. Nothing has changed. In this fifth installment, Stallone gets pulled into another combat—big knife, crossbow, and all.

Rambo is so popular around the world that he's even getting the Bollywood treatment. Luckily, Stallone was in shape for Creed II, so he was already ahead of schedule by the time filming began for the new Rambo.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rambo V.